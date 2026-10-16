Who Is Kavya Maran? Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Reportedly Set To Marry Anirudh Ravichander

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly preparing for a new chapter in their lives, with reports suggesting a November 2026 wedding. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's social media post about a reception invitation has added fresh momentum to the speculation.

Kavya Maran's Parents Invite CM Revanth Reddy to Chennai Reception

The wedding buzz surrounding Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran has intensified after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shared details of a meeting with Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran.

According to the Chief Minister's post on X, the Sun Group chairman and his wife met him at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and invited him to their daughter's wedding reception. The event is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21, 2026.

The public invitation has added weight to reports linking Kavya and Anirudh, although the couple has not independently announced their wedding plans. Reports suggest that the wedding ceremony could take place on November 11, with a reception following later in the month.

Actor Vijay has also been mentioned in media reports as a potential guest at the celebrations. However, the complete guest list and other arrangements have not been officially confirmed.

Who Is Kavya Maran? All About Her Family and Education

Kavya Maran is a prominent business executive best known for her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owned by Sun TV Network. Born in Chennai on August 6, 1992, she belongs to one of India's well-known media and business families.

Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the chairman and managing director of the Sun Group, which has interests across television, media and entertainment. Her mother, Kavery Maran, serves as the CEO of Sun TV Network. Kavya is also related to politician Dayanidhi Maran, her uncle, who is associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Kavya pursued an MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom before becoming increasingly involved in the family's business interests. She is now a familiar face in Indian cricket, particularly during IPL matches and player auctions.

Sun TV Network acquired the Hyderabad franchise in 2012 following the termination of the Deccan Chargers' IPL contract. The team subsequently made its debut as Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. Kavya has since become closely associated with the franchise's management, including its auction strategy and planning.

Anirudh Ravichander's Musical Journey and the Wedding Buzz

Anirudh Ravichander is among the prominent music composers in Indian cinema, particularly known for his work in Tamil films. He rose to nationwide recognition with his debut composition for the film 3, which featured the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di.

Since then, he has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, building a reputation for energetic soundtracks and chart-topping songs. His film credits include Jailer, Jawan and Jailer 2, among other projects.

His reported relationship with Kavya Maran has attracted considerable attention from fans, with speculation about their personal lives circulating online for months. The reported November wedding and the reception invitation shared by Revanth Reddy have now brought the story back into the spotlight.

While reports point to November 11 as the possible wedding date and November 21 for the Chennai reception, readers should distinguish between the publicly shared reception invitation and details that have not been independently announced by the couple. Further information about the ceremony and celebrations remains awaited.