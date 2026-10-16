Anirudh Ravichander Net Worth: How Rich Is He Amid Wedding Reports With Kavya Maran? Check

Anirudh Ravichander's reported wedding with Kavya Maran has put the music composer's personal life in the spotlight. Here's a look at his estimated Rs 50 crore net worth, film fees and journey to musical stardom. Read On

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly preparing to enter a new chapter in his personal life, with fresh reports linking him to Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. The wedding speculation has also renewed interest in his financial success and the wealth he has accumulated through his career in the entertainment industry.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, which cited Filmibeat, Anirudh's estimated net worth stands at around Rs 50 crore. However, this figure is an unverified media estimate, and the composer has not publicly disclosed his total assets.

Anirudh reportedly charges between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore for composing music and background scores for a film. His earnings are believed to come from film projects, music releases, live performances and brand associations. His growing popularity across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema has further strengthened his position in the Indian music industry.

Anirudh made his debut as a film composer with the 2012 Tamil movie 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. The film's song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' became a viral sensation, introducing his distinctive musical style to audiences far beyond Tamil cinema.

He subsequently composed music for several successful films, including Kaththi, Velaiilla Pattadhari and Jailer. His work in Hindi cinema also expanded his national audience, particularly through Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Over the years, Anirudh has collaborated with leading stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan. His ability to blend contemporary sounds with mass-entertainment music has helped establish him as one of the most sought-after composers in Indian cinema.

With major film projects and live performances contributing to his professional profile, his career remains central to discussions about his reported wealth.

Anirudh's reported relationship with Kavya Maran has attracted considerable attention, given their prominent backgrounds in entertainment and business. Kavya is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise associated with the Sun Group, whose chairman is her father, Kalanithi Maran.

According to recent media reports, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to marry on November 11, 2026, with Greece being mentioned as the reported wedding destination. A reception in Chennai is also reportedly being planned, with the latest reports suggesting November 21 as the date.

The speculation gained momentum after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shared pictures and videos involving Kavya's parents, who reportedly invited him to the wedding reception. The development has added weight to reports about the celebrations, although Anirudh and Kavya have not personally announced their wedding publicly.

Anirudh's reported net worth of Rs 50 crore reflects the commercial success he has achieved as a music composer. While the reported wedding has brought renewed attention to his personal life, the financial estimate remains unofficial, and details of the couple's wedding arrangements await further confirmation.