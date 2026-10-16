Turkmenistan's Trade Turnover Growth Slows To 13.2% In Jan-Sep 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The growth rate of trade turnover under Turkmenistan's Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations slowed to 13.2% in January-September 2026 compared with the same period of 2025.

This was announced in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerkuly Atagulyyev's report on the country's economic performance for January-September at a government meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov yesterday.

Trend 's calculations based on official government data show that the trade turnover growth rate declined by 5.2 percentage points in January-September 2026 compared with the same period of 2025.

At the same time, the 2026 figure remained 11.1 percentage points above the 2.1% growth recorded in January-September 2024.

The growth rate of textile production stood at 6.4% in January-September 2026. Production of cotton yarn increased by 2.3%, cotton fabrics by 0.9%, garments and knitwear by 2.6%, and leather products by 0.5%.

The Turkmenhaly state association recorded a 7.6% increase in total revenue during the reporting period.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange held 222 trading sessions during January-September, registering 23,460 contracts.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry recorded a 7.3% increase in the volume of work carried out during the period, while hosting 18 exhibitions and 10 conferences.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed the government to ensure the efficient use of production facilities in the trade sector and continue the modernization of textile enterprises.