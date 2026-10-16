US Restricts Drone Flights Along Mexico Border

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 17 (IANS) The United States has imposed new restrictions on unauthorised drone operations along its southern border with Mexico.

The departments of Transportation, Homeland Security and War announced Friday that a temporary flight restriction had taken effect along the US-Mexico border.

The restriction prohibits unauthorised drone activity up to 400 feet above ground level within an area extending one nautical mile north of the international boundary.

The measure is intended to reduce risks from unmanned aircraft operating near sensitive border security activities.

The departments said the initiative would strengthen protection for federal personnel and facilities while improving enforcement against operators violating airspace restrictions.

The announcement comes amid continuing concerns about the use of drones by criminal organisations involved in cross-border smuggling and other illicit activities.

According to the administration, the restrictions form part of a broader effort to address security threats associated with cartel operations.

The temporary flight restriction establishes a defined area in which drone operators must obtain appropriate authorisation before conducting flights.

The measure targets unauthorised drone activity within the specified geographical and altitude limits.

The Federal Aviation Administration, operating under the Transportation Department, has responsibility for managing American civil airspace.

The involvement of Homeland Security and the War Department reflects the national security and law enforcement dimensions of the initiative.

The agencies said the restrictions would support ongoing border operations and reduce risks to personnel carrying out enforcement duties.

The announcement did not provide a comprehensive assessment of how many unauthorised drones had recently been detected along the border.

Nor did it establish that every unauthorised drone operating in the region was linked to criminal organisations.

The new restriction takes effect as the administration continues to emphasise border security, drug interdiction and efforts to disrupt transnational criminal networks.

Unmanned aircraft can be used for legitimate commercial, recreational and public safety activities, but they can also create security risks when operated near sensitive government facilities or restricted airspace.

The growing availability of inexpensive drones has complicated security planning for law enforcement agencies and military organisations.

Counter-drone systems increasingly combine detection, electronic monitoring and other technologies intended to identify and respond to unauthorised aircraft.

The United States and Mexico share a land border stretching approximately 2,000 miles, making surveillance and coordination major components of border security operations.

The latest initiative represents a further expansion of federal efforts to manage low-altitude airspace in areas where aviation safety, law enforcement and national security concerns overlap.