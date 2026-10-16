Farah Khan Faces Flak For Refusing To Apply 'Tika' At Event

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer and Youtuber Farah Khan has faced flak on social media after she reportedly refused to apply a 'tika' at an event, with her reaction sparking severe criticism online.

A video of Farah is doing the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, the choreographer is seen being greeted by hotel staff in the lobby with an aarti thali. However, when a staff member offers to apply a tika on her forehead, Farah declines and instead has it applied to her wrist.

After the video created a tizzy on social media, netizens went on to criticise the filmmaker.

A social media user wrote:“Farah Khan gets offended when a woman offers her a tika as a welcoming gesture. Imagine wearing nail polish, which is haram in Islam, but getting offended by a tika because nail polish is a style statement while tika is a Hindu tradition. Classic Bollywood so called celeb for you.”

Another wrote that“Farah first denied the flower shower, then clearly refused to apply kumkum on her forehead! When they know that such procedures will happen there, why do they go to such places at all? Some people just have an itch to stir up controversy! Does it befit Farah Khan to disrespect in this manner? Those who invited her are just as foolish!”

“Why dis SECULAR Farah Khan refused to apply Tikka on forehead??” another asked.

A user questioned:“She shows in Public as Secular, if so Why SECULAR Farah Khan refused to apply Tikka on forehead??”

Farah made her directorial debut with the commercially successful Main Hoon Na in 2004, followed by Om Shanti Om in 2007. She later directed Tees Maar Khan in 2010 and the ensemble heist musical Happy New Year in 2014.

She has also worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema and international projects, including Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Marigold: An Adventure in India and Kung Fu Yoga.