Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Lightning Alert For Several Districts Today

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh may see rain across several districts on October 17, with thunderstorms and lightning possible in some areas. The state disaster management authority has urged residents

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast rainfall in several parts of the state on Saturday, October 17. Weather conditions are being influenced by a trough extending from the southern coastal region towards the northwest Bay of Bengal.

North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts are among the areas likely to experience rain. Kakinada, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu are also expected to receive showers, according to the report published by Prajasakti.

While several districts may experience light to moderate rainfall, isolated areas could witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Markapuram, Prakasam and Nellore have been specifically highlighted as areas where lightning-related rain is possible.

Weather conditions may vary across the state, with some locations receiving more rainfall than others. Residents should monitor local weather updates for changes in the forecast.

The state disaster management authority has urged people to exercise caution because of the possibility of lightning strikes. Residents should avoid exposed outdoor areas during thunderstorms and seek shelter inside a safe building when lightning activity begins.

People in the districts covered by the forecast should remain attentive to official weather advisories and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.