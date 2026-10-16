U-17 Gulf Cup Qatar 2026 To Kick Off In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The second edition of the U-17 Gulf Cup will get underway on Friday, with Qatar hosting 10 teams across 23 matches from 16 October to 4 November 2026, in the largest edition in the tournament's history.

The tournament is organised by Qatar's Local Organising Committee in coordination with the Gulf Football Federation.

The official draw, held in September, placed participating teams into two groups of five. Hosts Qatar were drawn in Group A alongside the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and China, while defending champions Saudi Arabia were drawn in Group B alongside Iraq, Yemen, Kuwait and Egypt. China and Egypt will participate as guest teams, offering the Gulf side valuable experience against teams from outside the region.

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The opening match will see Qatar face debutants China at Grand Hamad Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 17:45 Doha time. The UAE will face Bahrain in the second Group A fixture of the day at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, with kick-off at 20:00.

Defending champions Saudi Arabia will begin campaign on Saturday 17 October against Egypt at Grand Hamad Stadium, with kick-off at 17:45, while Iraq will face Yemen at Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium, with kick-off at 20:00.

The tournament will conclude on 4 November with the Final at Grand Hamad Stadium, with kick-off at 17:45. In accordance with the competition regulations, matches in the Semi-Finals and the Final that are level at the end of normal time will proceed directly to a penalty shoot-out.

Tickets are priced at QAR 15 and are available at. Accessibility Tickets are available for disabled fans and guests with limited mobility, and can be requested by emailing [email protected].

For all tournament news, follow @roadtoqatar on all major social media platforms, @gffofficial on Instagram and @AGCFF on X.

U-17 Gulf Cup Gulf Football Federation Grand Hamad Stadium Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium