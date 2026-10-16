Doha's Unwavering Support For Lebanese Armed Forces

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has reaffirmed Qatar's full support for the Lebanese Republic in any measures it takes in response to Israeli occupation actions. Speaking to journalists at the Baabda Palace in Beirut yesterday, HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need for Israeli forces to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory and hand it over to the Lebanese army. His Excellency reiterated Doha's unwavering support for Lebanon and its armed forces, along with its efforts to provide comprehensive solutions to the country's energy needs.

HE Sheikh Mohammed said that his talks with President Aoun focused on bilateral co-operation, particularly in energy, investment and the economy, as well as ways to implement joint projects that could contribute to regional security, stability and prosperity. The talks also covered the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in southern Lebanon and Israeli occupation actions against the country, as well as other issues of mutual interest.