Finance Minister Meets Syrian Counterpart
HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Syria's Minister of Finance Mohammad Yisr Barnieh on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Bangkok.
The meeting reviewed a range of financial and economic topics, as well as developments in the current regional and international landscape and the challenges associated with them.
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