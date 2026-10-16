'May Blessings Of Maa Kalaratri Illuminate Everyone's Life With New Energy': PM Modi On Navratri Day-7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri, praying that the blessings of Maa Kalaratri bring new energy, confidence and prosperity into everyone's life.

In a post on X, PM Modi said:“Today, during Navratri, is the special day for the worship of Mother Kalaratri. May their blessings illuminate everyone's life with new energy and fresh confidence. May there be prosperity for all by the divine grace of Devi Maa; this is the prayer.”

PM Modi also shared a YouTube link to a bhajan titled 'Jay Durga Maa', an Odia song by Antara and Jyotirmayee.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Kalaratri.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said:“Countless salutations at the feet of Maa Kalaratri, the seventh form of Adishakti Maa Durga, who grants fearlessness to her devotees. May all obstacles and hindrances be removed by the grace of Maa Kalaratri, may auspiciousness enter everyone's life, and may the light of happiness, peace and prosperity spread everywhere. Jai Maa Kalaratri.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her wishes on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri, highlighting the significance of faith, courage and determination in overcoming challenges.

In a post on X, she said:“On the sacred seventh day of Navratri, countless salutations at the holy feet of Mother Durga's seventh form, Maa Kalaratri. The worship of Maa Kalaratri teaches us that with faith, courage, and unwavering resolve, victory can be achieved over every darkness.”

“We pray to Maa that by her grace, all negative forces be destroyed, and peace, harmony, and positive energy prevail in society. Jai Maa Kalaratri,” she added.

The seventh day of Sharad Navratri falls on Saturday, October 17, this year. Devotees worship Maa Kalaratri on this day, which falls under Saptami Tithi, as part of the nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Maa Kalaratri is associated with the destruction of fear, darkness and negative forces. Despite her fierce appearance, she is worshipped as a benevolent form who protects devotees and grants them fearlessness.