Navratri 2026: 15 Budget-Friendly Gifting Ideas To Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special!

Navratri is a time for devotion, colourful celebrations and exchanging thoughtful gifts with loved ones. If you want to spread festive cheer without overspending, there are plenty of affordable options that combine tradition, creativity and practicality. Here are 15 budget-friendly gifting ideas to make the nine-day festival extra special.

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1. Traditional Bangles

Colourful glass bangles and oxidised bracelets make affordable gifts that complement festive outfits.

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2. Decorative Diyas

Hand-painted clay diyas and tealight holders add a festive touch to any home.

3. Mini Festive Hampers

Put together a hamper with chocolates, sweets, dry fruits or traditional snacks.

4. Ethnic Dupattas

Brightly coloured dupattas and stoles are practical gifts for Garba nights and family gatherings.

5. Indoor Plants

Small succulents, lucky bamboo and other indoor plants make thoughtful gifts symbolising growth and positivity.

6. Scented Candles

Decorative candles with floral or festive fragrances make elegant yet affordable presents.

7. Handmade Greeting Cards

A handwritten message filled with warm wishes can make even a simple gift meaningful.

8. Oxidised Jewellery

Jhumkas, statement earrings and traditional necklaces are ideal for friends who enjoy ethnic fashion.

9. Personalised Keychains

Customised keychains featuring initials, photographs or meaningful messages add a personal touch.

10. Mini Pooja Thalis

A small pooja thali containing a diya, kumkum and other essentials makes a traditional festive gift.

11. Decorative Torans

Colourful torans made with beads, fabric or artificial flowers can brighten up doorways during the festival.

12. Potli Bags

Embroidered potli bags are stylish accessories that can be used to carry essentials during festive outings.

13. Traditional Juttis

Affordable embroidered juttis can complement ethnic outfits and are especially useful for festive celebrations.

14. Festive Mugs

Mugs featuring colourful prints, traditional motifs or personalised messages make practical everyday gifts.

15. Homemade Sweets

Laddoos, barfis or other homemade festive treats offer a personal and delicious way to share the joy of Navratri.

Ultimately, Navratri gifting is about celebrating relationships and spreading happiness. A thoughtfully chosen present does not need to be expensive to feel special. Whether it is a traditional accessory, a handmade keepsake or a box of homemade sweets, the sentiment behind the gift is what makes it memorable.