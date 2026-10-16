AIIMS Performs Rare Keyhole Hysterectomy On Woman With Dwarfism

AIIMS Performs Rare Keyhole Hysterectomy

In an extraordinary achievement, a multidisciplinary team at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi successfully performed a keyhole (laparoscopic) hysterectomy on a 44-year-old woman with severe short stature (98 cm, 22 kg; like a 4-year-old child) and severe osteoporosis. Battling extreme pelvic pain from deep endometriosis and adenomyosis, the patient required surgery, but her delicate condition posed huge risks of fractures and airway complications. Through customised flat positioning, specialised pain management, and surgical precision, the team safely completed the 90-minute procedure with minimal invasion. The patient experienced a smooth recovery and was discharged on the third day post-surgery. Dedicated teams across Gynaecology (led by Prof Reeta Mahey and Dr Swati Tomar) and Anaesthesia (Dr Parin Lalwani, Dr Choro Athiphro Kayina) were involved in the procedure. It also saw departmental leadership from Prof Neena Malhotra, Head of Department, OBGYN and Prof K Aparna Sharma for advancing compassionate, life-changing healthcare.

Advancements in Super Microsurgery

A month earlier, the institute also conducted a super microsurgery workshop on September 16 and 17, featuring six surgeries and demonstrations of advanced technologies used in the field. Super microsurgery is an advanced form of microsurgery that involves working on blood vessels smaller than 0.8 mm, including vessels as fine as 0.3 to 0.5 mm. The procedures use high-end surgical microscopes and fine instruments, with sutures three to five times thinner than a strand of hair. It uses ultra-powerful, high-end surgical microscopes and the finest instruments for procedures that are impossible to repair under normal microscopes. Six surgeries were performed as part of the workshop, including lymphatic super microsurgery for filariasis and post-breast cancer arm swelling, as well as super microsurgical reconstruction of a non-healing diabetic foot ulcer involving an ultra-thin skin flap. The workshop was conducted by the Department of Plastic Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi, with Professor Joon Pio (J.P.) Hong from South Korea, a globally recognised authority in super microsurgery and lymphatic reconstruction, served as a key resource person. Other resource persons included Dr Hari Venkatramani from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, and Dr Samreen Jaffar from Aster Hospital, Kasaragod, along with AIIMS faculty members Dr Maneesh Singhal, Professor and Head of the Department, Dr Shashank Chauhan, Dr Shivangi Saha and Dr Nandini Singh Tanwar. The workshop also included demonstrations of technologies including Indocyanine Green (ICG) infrared mapping and high-frequency ultrasound mapping. AIIMS, New Delhi, has been performing more than 300 microsurgery procedures annually. The addition of super microsurgery, ICG mapping and high-frequency ultrasound mapping to its surgical capabilities would help expand treatment options for conditions including breast and other cancers, lymphoedema and diabetic foot ulcers. The techniques could open new avenues in areas such as dementia surgery and migraine surgery. (ANI)

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