Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Collects THIS Much

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna brought their new movie Ranabaali to the audience this Friday. The film secured positive talk everywhere. We break down the box office collections for you

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna paired up for Ranabaali. Rahul Sankrityan directed this film, and Mythri Movie Makers produced it. The couple acted together for the first time after their marriage. They previously delivered hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The makers based this periodical action drama on true events from the 1870-80 Madras Presidency in the Singanamala region. The film hit the screens as a Dasara special this Friday. Critics and audiences gave it positive talk. We will see how this reflects at the box office.

Ranabaali showed its power at the box office. The movie grabbed decent openings on its first day. The numbers look a bit dull when you compare them with Vijay's previous films. The film collected a worldwide gross of Rs 16.50 crores. The Indian market brought in Rs 10.75 crores, while the overseas market added Rs 5.75 crores. The makers sold tickets at regular rates, making these collections look better. The movie still needs a lot more money to reach the safe zone.

The producers spent a massive budget of Rs 120 crores on Ranabaali. They already recovered around Rs 60 crores through non-theatrical rights. The movie now needs to collect another Rs 60 crores share from theatres. The gross collections must touch the Rs 100 to Rs 120 crore mark. The film recovered only 15 percent of this target so far, which means a share of Rs 10 crores. Vijay saw a massive Rs 39 crore opening for his last movie Kingdom. The current numbers look shocking in comparison. The lack of ticket price hikes and heavy competition from Jailer 2 and Crazy Kalyanam impacted the collections. The film can still march towards victory if the weekend picks up.

Ranabaali unfolds as a periodical action and emotional drama. The story highlights the severe famine of 1870-80. The British rulers created this artificial crisis along with natural causes. Lakhs of people lost their lives during this dark time. The hero Ranabaali fights against the British officers who steal grain from the poor people. Director Rahul Sankrityan presented this realistic storyline with strong emotions. Vijay Deverakonda delivered a brilliant performance. Rashmika Mandanna played a highly emotional role perfectly. The movie lacks a regular commercial angle, which might act as a minus point. The box office success depends entirely on how the audience connects with this serious subject.