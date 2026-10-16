Sarabia Hat-Trick Fires Al Arabi To 6-0 Rout Of Shahania

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pablo Sarabia scored a hat-trick as Al Arabi thrashed Al Shahania 6-0 in the Qatar Stars League at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

Having beaten defending champions Al Sadd in their previous match, the Dream Team continued their winning form with a dominant display against Al Shahania.

The victory was Al Arabi's third of the season, and they are in third place with 12 points. Al Shahania, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat and remain eighth with seven points.

Sarabia was the star of the show, converting a penalty in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time before collecting a Michael Olunga assist to fire home from the edge of the box in the 64th minute. He completed his hat-trick eight minutes later, dribbling past two defenders before finding the net.

Earlier, Jordan Veretout opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box after Al Shahania cleared a corner with a header. Oussama Tannane then extended Al Arabi's lead five minutes into the second half with a left-footed finish from the edge of the box.

Al Shahania's best chance came in the 54th minute after Al Arabi goalkeeper Jassim Al Hail made a costly error, first clearing the ball with his foot before picking it up. The resulting indirect free-kick, taken by Jawad El Jemili, struck the crossbar.

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Amin Zahzouh scored a hat-trick as Al Wakrah produced a dominant display to beat Al Ahli at Al Thumama Stadium.

Zahzouh nets hat-trick in Wakrah's win over Ahli

Earlier, Al Wakrah produced a dominant display to beat Al Ahli 3-0 at Al Thumama Stadium, with Amin Zahzouh scoring a hat-trick.

The midfielder opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute before doubling Al Wakrah's lead with a fine strike in the 62nd minute. He completed his treble in the 90th minute to seal a comprehensive victory.

Al Wakrah controlled the contest and capitalised on Al Ahli's defensive lapses, while the hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances or respond to Zahzouh's clinical finishing.

The win lifted Al Wakrah's points tally to eight, while Al Ahli were left searching for greater consistency after the home defeat.

Meanwhile, defending champions Al Sadd face traditional rivals Al Duhail in the marquee clash of the round at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday.

Al Sadd return to the league looking to regain their form after losing 2-0 to Al Hilal SFC in the AFC Champions League Elite. Coach Razvan Lucescu acknowledged that his side were struggling to find their best form.

“We are not in our best form at the moment. In football, it is natural for a team to go through periods when it is not at its best. However, we will fight again and work hard to return to winning ways,” the Romanian said.

Al Sadd will look to regroup against Al Duhail as they seek to keep pace with leaders Al Rayyan. The defending champions are second with 12 points, one behind Al Rayyan, while Al Duhail are third with nine points.

Remaining fixtures

Saturday: 5.30pm: Al Sailiya vs Qatar SC at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium; 7.45pm: Lusail vs Al Shamal at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium

Sunday: 5.30pm: Al Sadd vs Al Duhail at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium; 7.45pm: Al Gharafa vs Al Rayyan at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Qatar Stars League football Pablo Sarabia Al Arabi