Arab, Islamic Nations Reject Inauguration Of Colombia's Embassy In Occupied Jerusalem

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Turkiye, and Yemen strongly condemned and expressed their unequivocal rejection of the inauguration by Colombia of its embassy in Jerusalem, a step that contravenes relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermines international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The ministers reaffirm that any measure or decision intended to alter the legal or historical status of occupied Jerusalem, or to recognise it as Israel's capital, is null and void and has no legal effect.

This position is consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolutions 476 (1980) and 478 (1980), which reject attempts to change Jerusalem's character or status and call on states to withdraw diplomatic missions from the city, which is part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967.

The ministers call upon the Colombian Government to reconsider and reverse this decision, uphold its obligations under international law, and refrain from measures that prejudice the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to an independent and sovereign Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.