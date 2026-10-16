Coen Brothers Say Planning Making Another Film Together

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Lyon: Oscar-winning directors Ethan and Joel Coen are set to reunite for a new movie, ending a multi-year directing break following their celebrated collaboration on cinematic classics such as Fargo, Barton Fink, and No Country for Old Men.

Both of them have latterly turned to personal projects, working with their wives -- film editor Tricia Cooke and actress Frances McDormand -- on movies such as "Honey Don't" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth".

But they said they planned to reunite soon behind the camera, joking that it had to come soon because of their advancing ages.

"We're getting old. It better be the near future," Joel, 71, told AFP in a joint interview ahead of a prize ceremony in the French city of Lyon where they are being given the "Lumiere" lifetime achievement award.

"We have a number of different things in what we call the library, things that we've written before," he added. "And then other things that we've thought about writing scripts about and never gotten around. So we don't know yet."

He denied reports that "there's some kind of schism, that there's some kind of break that happened. In fact, it's not anything like that."

Their last film together was 2018's "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs", an offbeat Oscar-nominated Western starring Tim Blake Nelson, which followed the 1950s Hollywood-set satirical comedy "Hail, Caesar!" in 2016.