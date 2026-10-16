Sharjah Forum Showcases Opportunities For Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – At the 9Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF ), representatives of Brazilian companies shared their experience operating in the United Arab Emirates and discussed the potential for investment in the country, particularly in the emirate of Sharjah. Held from Wednesday (14) to Thursday (15), the forum brought together investors, researchers and companies to discuss topics including artificial intelligence, supply chains and sustainability.

According to the state news agency WAM, the growth of bilateral investment between Brazil and the UAE was discussed during a session titled“Beyond Trade: Unlocking the Brazil-UAE Investment Corridor.”

Participants included Ana Beatriz Fernandes, head of InvestSP's Middle East, North Africa and India office; Lubna Chahine, partner at events and tourism company Solari Dubai; and Mariana Ricardo, founder and CEO of business consultancy WhatsNxt. They also discussed opportunities for cooperation between Sharjah and São Paulo and the importance of long-term planning when doing business in the Gulf country.

Sharjah is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, alongside Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. At the forum, Ana Beatriz Fernandes said bilateral relations between Brazil and the UAE have expanded beyond trade in recent years. The two countries now exchange investments and could soon sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

“I believe more Brazilian companies should establish a presence in Sharjah. Its strategic location, economic resilience, infrastructure and logistics services make it an attractive base for businesses looking to expand their operations in the UAE and the region,” Fernandes said.

Chahine said Brazilian entrepreneurs looking to invest in the UAE and Sharjah should pay attention to local business culture and build lasting relationships. Ricardo said companies investing in the country need to plan for the long term while remaining agile.

“Establishing a business in the UAE is the first step. Companies need a long-term vision supported by clear short- and medium-term plans, investment in their teams and an understanding of the local business culture,” Ricardo said.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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