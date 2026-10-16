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Tanya Merrill Showcases New Work In“Land Animal, House Animal”


Date: 2026-10-16 11:06:53

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Artist Tanya Merrill is presenting new oil-and-graphite paintings in her exhibition,“Land animal, house animal.” The works explore the artist's recent life changes, including the birth of her daughter in June and her family's relocation from New York City to upstate New York.

In her new environment, Merrill challenges an anthropocentric worldview by focusing on local animals as sentient beings. Her paintings include a cat featured in two works, a dairy cow with an inquisitive gaze, and a Northern harrier, also known as a marsh hawk, which she often observes from her studio. The marsh hawk, depicted with piercing eyes and gray, white, and black feathers, is featured in the 2026 painting“Marsh hawk.” This bird artwork draws parallels with regional folk art and Audubon. Another piece,“Horse at night,” also from 2026, is rendered in oil and graphite on linen.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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