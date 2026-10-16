Fair Play Gallery Alternative Reports Strong Attendance, Slow Sales

MENAFN - USA Art News) Fair Play, a new“artist-first” fair, launched during London Frieze week, attracting overto its private view. Located in the One Marylebone church, the fair distinguishes itself by offering individual artist stands instead of working with galleries, placing it as the closest satellite fair to Frieze London.

Fair Play functions as a gallery for the participating artists, providing exhibition space and connecting their work with collectors and other audiences. The fair retains a 50% cut, including VAT, from all sales. Most of the 70 exhibiting artists were selected through an open call by a committee of curators and creative directors. While there was an £84 application fee, which included two fair tickets, artists were not charged for their stands. Artists were responsible for their own transportation, hanging, pricing, and curation. For many, particularly those without gallery representation, this marked their first art fair.

Despite the high attendance, sales were notably subdued. Most artworks were priced in the three- to four-figure range, but few red dots indicated sales. Many artists confirmed they had not made any sales, though they expressed optimism about collector interest and potential future returns. A significant exception was London-based artist Lea Rose Kara, who sold two wall-based sculptures on opening night. She sold a smaller piece for £300 to a returning collector and a larger work for £3,200 to a new collector. Other artists, such as Cornwall-based sculptor Eleanor Turnbull, reported multiple inquiries about potential commissions. Ryan Stanier, the fair's founder and former director of The Other Art Fair, described the opening night as“the best opening night I've ever hosted.”

Fair staff, however, remain confident about the event's sales performance. One payment desk staff member stated,“Our ethos is to buy the piece and walk out the door with it,” highlighting the on-site wrapping and shipping stand.

We previously reported:

New boutique art fairs are offering alternative, intimate experiences during London's Frieze Week, focusing on curated presentations and lower barriers for

Minor Attractions art fair opened its fourth edition in London at The Newman hotel, featuring 38 galleries from 15 countries in 16 bedrooms.

London offers a variety of exhibitions during Frieze Week, including shows at the National Gallery, Tate Britain, Courtauld Gallery, and National Portrait

Source: The Art Newspaper