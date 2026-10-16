Paris Unveils 10 Major Fall Exhibitions Featuring Cassatt, Marshall, Schwitters

MENAFN - USA Art News) Paris is set to host a diverse array of art exhibitions this fall, coinciding with major art fairs like Art Basel and Design Miami. The capital will feature comprehensive surveys of photography and landscape painting, alongside focused presentations on artists such as, and others.

Featured Exhibitions

Among the notable shows is“Kurt Schwitters. The World-Chaos. 1918–1948” at Musée National Picasso-Paris, on view through February 7, 2027. This retrospective comprises more than 300 pieces, including archival materials and sketchbooks, celebrating the German artist's inventive work in poetry, painting, collage, and installation.

The Bourse de Commerce, Pinault Collection presents“Remember Me” through January 18, 2027, commemorating 200 years since the invention of photography. The exhibition draws from the Pinault Collection's holdings, featuring over 700 images by artists ranging from Gustave Le Gray and Dorothea Lange to Cecil Beaton and Helmut Newton. It includes a new site-specific installation by Barbara Kruger, whose 1988 work inspired the exhibition's title.

At the Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris,“Kerry James Marshall: The Histories” runs through January 24, 2027. This retrospective, which originated at London's Royal Academy, marks Marshall's French debut. It covers four decades of his career with more than 70 works, including eight new paintings, exploring Black figures and compositions within the Western art canon.

The Louvre Museum is showcasing“Zurbarán” through January 25, 2027, following its display at the National Gallery in London earlier this year. The exhibition presents a selection of paintings by the 17th-century Spanish artist Francisco de Zurbarán, alongside works by his son, Juan de Zurbarán, and modernist artists inspired by him, such as Édouard Manet and Juan Gris. The Louvre notes that this is not an exhaustive monographic exhibition but an ambitious selection of his finest works. The exhibition will travel to the Art Institute of Chicago next year, which owns a 1627 Crucifixion currently on loan in Paris.

The Musée Marmottan Monet features“Histories of Landscape: From Monet to Hockney (1890–2025)” through January 31, 2027. This exhibition traces the evolution of landscape art from Claude Monet's Giverny experiments to David Hockney's iPad countrysides, featuring works by 69 artists, including Edvard Munch, Chaïm Soutine, Yves Tanguy, and Georgia O'Keeffe.

“Louise Bourgeois. Extrême Tension” will be on view at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France from October 20, 2026, to February 21, 2027. This is the first Bourgeois exhibition in Paris in over a decade, featuring more than 100 drawings and engravings from the artist's career, assembled by the National Library and Centre Pompidou.

The Musée Jacquemart-André presents“Timeless Tintoretto” through January 24, 2027. This exhibition highlights the composition and brushwork of the 16th-century Venetian Mannerist's smaller canvases, featuring over 40 loans to illustrate his revolutionary approach to subjects. It is the first major Tintoretto exhibition in France and includes works by 19th-century French masters like Delacroix, Cézanne, and Manet, who studied and copied him.

“Mary Cassatt: The Choice of Independence” is at the Musée d'Orsay through January 31, 2027. The exhibition revives the memory of Cassatt's lost mural, Modern Woman, from the Chicago World's Fair of 1892, through related prints, pastels, and a color recreation. It explores her female-centered canvases and her independent life in France.

The Fondation Cartier hosts“Ibrahim Mahama: The Harvest Season” from October 22, 2026, to February 28, 2027. This exhibition features a site-specific installation, Things Fall Apart, which reconstructs a Ghanaian glass bottle factory as a space for learning. It also includes a recreation of his installation, Parliament of Ghosts, and new works by Mahama and nine other artists and collectives.

“Yu Nishimura: Towards a Sea” will be at Lafayette Anticipations, opening in October.

Source: Artnet News