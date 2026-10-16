Artcurial Stages Two Sales With Gauguin, Basquiat Works

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artcurial Paris will host two major sales on, coinciding with Art Basel Paris, presenting artworks spanning over a century of art history. The auctions are set to begin atandrespectively.

One sale, titled“The Louis Grandchamp de Raux Collection, a Shared Modernity,” features nearly 75 works by 44 artists, including pieces by Maurice Denis and Pierre Bonnard. The other,“Selected 20/21,” offers a comprehensive overview of modern and contemporary art. This latter auction highlights 18 works from the estate of Kees van Dongen (1877–1968), notably his 1959 portrait of Brigitte Bardot. It also includes a long-unseen canvas by Paul Gauguin, a pastel by Odilon Redon off the market since 1933, and works by Jean-Michel Basquiat and A.R. Penck.

Among the standout lots from both auctions is Maurice Denis's L'Île Chevalier ( 1894 ), estimated at €700,000–€1 million. This work, created during a summer in Brittany, draws inspiration from a local medieval manor and uses saturated colors and a ghostly rendering reminiscent of medieval visuals and Gauguin's techniques. Edouard Vuillard's Misia Natanson dans un bois (circa 1897–1899 ), estimated at €450,000–€650,000, captures his muse Misia Natanson at the height of his Nabi period. Pierre Bonnard's La petite Fenêtre ( 1946 ), with an estimate of €550,000–€750,000, depicts the view from his Cannes bedroom window, created not long before his death.

Jean-Michel Basquiat's Untitled ( 1981 ), estimated at €600,000–€800,000, showcases the raw energy of his early career with crayon linework and symbolic elements. Paul Gauguin's Breton et Bretonne au Pouldu ( 1889 ) carries the highest estimate at €2.2–€2.8 million. Painted during his time in the Breton fishing village of Le Pouldu, this work exemplifies his shift from Impressionism to a more symbolic style. Finally, Zao Wou-Ki's Cargo au port ( 1952 ), estimated at €600,000–€800,000, represents a transitional period for the artist, moving toward gestural abstraction while integrating Western and Chinese artistic traditions.

We previously reported:

Piet Mondrian's Composition III and Wassily Kandinsky's Das bunte Leben will lead Christie's October 14 sale, while Sotheby's offers Roman sculptures.

London's art market is experiencing a resurgence ahead of Frieze, despite Paris drawing top international collectors and high-value sales.

The new Le Large contemporary art center, part of the €450 million Pointe des Arts development, has opened in a former Renault factory on Paris's Île Seguin.

Source: Artnet News