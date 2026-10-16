Investornewsbreaks Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Highlights Insider Buying Alongside Its Integrated Healthcare Technology Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Recent SEC Form 4 filings disclosed open-market purchases of Nano-X Imaging Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox”) ordinary shares by CEO Erez Meltzer and Board Director Dan Suesskind, adding to purchases reported in recent months by Meltzer, Suesskind and Board Director Nogah Keinan. The transactions reflect share purchases made directly in the open market by the company's senior leadership and board members, with additional details available in the respective SEC filings. This comes as Nanox continues to advance its integrated medical imaging and healthcare services platform, which combines proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-powered imaging analytics, cloud-based software, remote radiology services and healthcare IT solutions to support earlier disease detection, improve clinical workflows and expand access to preventive care.

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About Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox”)

Nanox is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform. Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox and USARAD Holdings, which provides access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NNOX are available in the company's newsroom at

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