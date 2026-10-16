Experts Draw Attention To The Long-Term Effects Of Measles Infections

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) At a time when lots of Americans have been bombarded with misinformation and disinformation about childhood vaccines and vaccination in general, it has come to light that measles infections trigger lasting vulnerabilities in the immune system that cause survivors to be susceptible to lots of other infections.

Public awareness campaigns need to be stepped up to boost vaccine uptake and protect communities against the long-term effects of measles infections. At the same time, there is a need for firms like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) to accelerate their development of decentralized testing...

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