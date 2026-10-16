Biomednewsbreaks - Nanox Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Subsidiary Signs Distribution Agreement To Commercialize Healthost In Italy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) announced that its subsidiary, Nanox AI Ltd., has entered into a distribution agreement with Technologic s.r.l., an Italian company affiliated with Tecnologie Avanzate, to commercialize its AI-powered bone health solution, HealthOST, in Italy. The agreement is intended to expand Nanox AI commercial presence in the Italian market, leveraging Technologic experience and local market knowledge. HealthOST analyzes eligible routine CT scans to provide qualitative and quantitative assessments of the spine, helping clinicians identify patients who may benefit from further evaluation for musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoporosis.

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About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NNOX are available in the company's newsroom at

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