Ainewsbreaks Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) Partners With Canadian Consortium On AI-Driven Cancer Research

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Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) has joined a Canadian oncology research consortium as a co-applicant in a competitive Terry Fox Research Institute grant supporting the development of Onco-Innovations' SynoGraph(TM) artificial intelligence platform. The research project will investigate whether causal AI, combined with preclinical research and real-world clinical, genomic and imaging data, can improve predictions of how investigational therapies may perform in human trials. Redwood AI will contribute proprietary data integration, feature engineering and physicochemical modelling methods, working alongside Onco-Innovations and academic research partners that will supply clinical and genomic datasets. The collaboration expands Redwood AI's applications in life sciences and highlights the potential of combining AI with chemical modelling to support drug development.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defense, public safety and life sciences. The company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI's technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

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