IRENA Chief Says Renewable Energy Offers Cheapest Way To Energy Security

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewable energy is slowly becoming an increasingly important tool for strengthening energy security, as solar and wind power continue to offer some of the lowest-cost options for electricity generation. Speaking at the recently held WPC Energy Congress, Francesco La Camera discussed Saudi Arabia's rapid expansion of renewable energy, describing the Kingdom as an emerging leader in the sector within the region and internationally.

Clean energy sources such as natural hydrogen are being developed around the world by enterprises like MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FSE: 89N). This fuel is a lot cheaper to...

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