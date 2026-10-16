Miningnewsbreaks Numa Numa Resources Inc. Builds Multiproject Strategy Around Bougainville's Mineral Resources

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Numa Numa Resources is advancing a multiproject development strategy in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, with its flagship Panguna copper-gold mine redevelopment positioned to benefit from rising metals prices and growing global demand for critical resources. Historically operated by Rio Tinto from 1972 to 1989, Panguna produced approximately 3 million tonnes of copper and 9.3 million ounces of gold before operations ceased amid landowner grievances and civil conflict. The company cites historical reserve estimates of 5.3 million metric tons of copper and 547.15 metric tons of gold, while pursuing a development-partner approach to support the mine's potential reconstruction. Beyond Panguna, Numa Numa is pursuing exploration opportunities in the Mainoki and Karato areas, advancing the Manetai Limestone and Lime Project, and evaluating the Bougainville Power & Light Project, which could provide up to 10 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity. With global copper supply constraints and continued interest in gold supporting the broader resource-sector outlook, the company aims to combine its mining and infrastructure initiatives into a regional development portfolio.

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About Numa Numa Resources Inc.

Numa Numa is a mining and infrastructure development company focused on unlocking transformational opportunities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, where the company is headquartered and where its management has lived and worked for 10 years.

Bougainville, a resource-rich archipelago in the South Pacific, is perhaps best known as the home of the Panguna Mine. Developed by Rio Tinto, the Panguna Mine was the largest open cut copper and gold mine in the world when it operated from 1972 to 1989 before being shuttered due to a civil war, called“the Crisis,” between Bougainville and its parent government Papua New Guinea. In 2001, the Bougainville Peace Agreement ended the war and awarded Bougainville limited autonomy, including its own constitution, by which ownership of the mine reverted to its customary landowners. A majority of the Panguna Mine's copper, gold, and silver ore resources remain within its walls, making the fully explored and developed Panguna Mine one of the largest ore bodies in the world, today worth approximately $100 billion. Most geologists who have studied Bougainville believe that other nearby locations such as Mainoki and Karato are highly prospective and may contain ore deposits similar in size and scale to those of the Panguna Mine.

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