MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Eisai Deepens Its Oncology Evidence Base at ESMO Congress 2026

TOKYO, October 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”) announced today the presentation of clinical research across its oncology portfolio and pipeline during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place in Madrid from October 23 to 27. Together, the presentations reflect Eisai's ongoing commitment to generating evidence that can help inform treatment decisions for patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers.

“The research we are presenting at ESMO spans the full arc of a patient's journey, from first-line treatment of advanced disease through disease progression, and reflects our commitment to driving progress inpatient care at every stage,” said Corina Dutcus, M.D., Senior Vice President, Oncology Global Clinical Development Lead at Eisai Inc.“In advanced renal cell carcinoma, this means continuing to generate new evidence across the continuum of care, building on the established role of LENVIMA-based combinations. In endometrial cancer, we will present exploratory biomarker findings from the Phase 3 LEAP-001 studyand a patient advocacy-led survey highlighting the experiences of people living with the disease across their care journey. Across both areas, this work reflects our human health care mission, which places patients at the center of everything we do and guides our efforts to deliver meaningful innovations that can improve their lives.”

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Research

Among the notable presentations are new analyses from the Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 (NCT04586231) and LITESPARK-012 (NCT04736706) studies evaluating LENVIMA® (lenvatinib)-based regimens in advanced RCC. The final analysis from LITESPARK-011 will be presented in a proffered paper session(Presentation #3587O). Data from the Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 study supported the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of WELIREG® (belzutifan), MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway,N.J., U.S.) oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for adult patients with advanced RCC witha clear cell component (ccRCC) following a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor [see FDA news release here]. Additional LITESPARK-011 research includes a rapid oral presentation examining the relationship between health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and efficacy in the trial (Presentation #3595RO).

A proffered paper featuring findings from the Phase 3 LITESPARK-012 study evaluating two investigational regimens for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced ccRCC compared to KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA (Presentation #3586O) will also be presented. KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is recommended as a preferred Category 1 first-line systemic therapy regimen for the treatment of patients with advanced ccRCC and a preferred Category 2A systemic therapy regimen for the treatment of patients with advanced non-clear cell RCC in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)* Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Kidney Cancer

Endometrial Cancer Research

Eisai will highlight an exploratory biomarker analysis from the Phase 3 LEAP-001 study (NCT03884101)that evaluated patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer treated with first-line KEYTRUDAplus LENVIMA versus chemotherapy (Presentation #4360P). These exploratory findings add to thetranslational insights generated from LEAP-001 and reflect ongoing efforts by Eisai to learn from everyclinical study to help deepen understanding of endometrial cancer biology and treatment response.

Eisai will also present findings from a survey examining the perspectives and experiences of people living with endometrial cancer in the U.S. across the care journey (Presentation #1256P). Conducted incollaboration with leading patient advocacy organizations, the survey explored topics including the impact of treatment on daily life, treatment preferences, and the role of shared decision-making between patients and physicians.

This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.

The full list of Eisai presentations is included below. All regular abstracts accepted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2026 will be published online via the ESMO website at 6:05 PM EDT on Sunday, October 18, 2026 (12:05 AM CEST on Monday, October 19, 2026). Posters will be on display from 9:00 AM – 5:00PM local time in Madrid on the day of their poster session.

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Source: EisaiSectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials