Damaan Raises Investment Assets To QR133.5Bn In 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (Damaan) increased the value of its managed investment assets to QR133.5bn in 2025, up from around QR129bn in 2024, representing annual growth of 3.4%, according to the state's Internal Achievements Book 2025–2026.

The increase indicates Damaan's efforts to strengthen the long-term financial sustainability of Qatar's pension and social insurance funds, diversify investment portfolios and expand long-term investment opportunities to ensure the system can meet its obligations to retirees and insured members.

Damaan noted that the growth reflected the implementation of its strategic priorities to reinforce the financial capacity of pension funds and enhance investment management, supporting the sustainability of retirement and insurance commitments over the long term.

As part of this strategy, Damaan established a dedicated, diversified investment portfolio in partnership with leading international asset managers, aiming to draw on global investment expertise, broaden portfolio diversification, and provide access to a wider range of investment opportunities. Further, Damaan has also continued to pursue initiatives focused on investment growth, corporate governance, insurance and social services, and improving the experience of beneficiaries.

These efforts include developing policies and programmes to safeguard the rights of retirees, insured members, and their eligible beneficiaries while improving service quality and operational efficiency.

Alongside its investment strategy, Damaan expanded financial support for pensioners through the activation of its retiree advance programme. Last year, 3,383 retirees benefited from the advances, with a total value of around QR600mn, according to Damaan figures. The programme represents a direct financial support measure intended to improve beneficiaries' access to funds and address their financial needs.

Damaan also activated the payment mechanism for benefits relating to service periods exceeding 30 years, extending the applicable benefit to retirees or their eligible beneficiaries. The measure is intended to strengthen pension entitlements and recognise extended periods of service within the retirement and social insurance system, as part of broader efforts to improve insurance benefits and protect the rights of insured members, pensioners, and eligible dependents.

Meanwhile, Damaan has positioned these measures within its wider social protection mandate, which combines the responsible management of pension funds with the development of benefits and services that support beneficiaries' financial and social stability.

Damaan also introduced financial and investment education programmes specifically designed for retirees, aiming to improve their understanding of investment principles, savings management, and financial decision-making.

The programmes use awareness workshops, guidance materials, and multiple communication channels to help beneficiaries develop the knowledge needed to manage their savings more effectively.

In parallel, Damaan continued work on developing new pension and retirement systems and upgrading its digital service infrastructure that include enhancements to its electronic portal and an expansion of digital services intended to make insurance and retirement services more accessible to pensioners and insured members.