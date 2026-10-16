Iran Denies Nuclear Ambitions, Ready For Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denied yesterday that Tehran sought nuclear weapons, expressed readiness for dialogue and condemned US sanctions during talks with Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

The two met on the sidelines of a UN biodiversity summit in Armenia's capital Yerevan.“Iran is not seeking nuclear weapons, and we consider the malicious propaganda against our country to be lies,” Pezeshkian said, according to a statement from his office.“We have always been ready for dialogue.

They think they can force us to surrender, but we will not bow to coercion,” he added, calling US sanctions against Tehran“unjustifiable and inhumane”.