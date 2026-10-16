Lebanese President Lauds Qatar's Support For Regional De-Escalation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has praised Qatar's efforts to restore stability across the Middle East, urging Doha to work with Arab and international partners to press Israel to halt attacks in southern Lebanon.

A Lebanese presidency statement said President Aoun made the remarks during a meeting in Beirut on Friday with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani. Aoun commended the role played by Qatar, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in bringing opposing sides closer together and addressing the causes of regional escalation.

He also thanked HH the Amir and government for their continued support for Lebanon across various sectors. The Lebanese president expressed hope that Qatar would continue its diplomatic efforts with Arab and friendly countries to press Israel to stop its attacks in southern Lebanon and implement a framework agreement reached through US-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

Moving to bilateral relations with Doha, President Aoun welcomed further co-operation between the two countries, particularly in the energy sector. He noted that Qatar had expressed its readiness to help find solutions to Lebanon's electricity crisis. The Lebanese president said the Lebanese people would not forget Qatar's assistance, particularly during the country's difficult circumstances.

He also thanked HE Sheikh Mohammed for visiting Beirut, describing the visit as a demonstration of Qatar's solidarity and a renewed message of hope for the Lebanese people. Aoun reiterated Lebanon's condemnation of attacks against Gulf countries, most recently those targeting Saudi Arabia, and expressed solidarity with the Gulf states on behalf of Lebanon's leadership and people. He also outlined the continuing Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, which he said had caused deaths and injuries and destroyed villages and towns in areas occupied by Israel.