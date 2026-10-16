Ethiopia Establishes 6-Month Caretaker Administration For Conflict-Hit Tigray Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: The Ethiopian government has established a six-month caretaker administration in the conflict-affected Tigray region.

In a statement issued Friday, the Office of the Prime Minister said the caretaker administration will assume a range of responsibilities, including restoring peace and security, reestablishing a government structure, rebuilding damaged infrastructure, and organizing regional elections.

The Ethiopian government cited the country's constitution and the authority vested in the Council of Ministers as the legal basis for establishing the caretaker administration in the country's northernmost region.

It said repeated efforts to resolve the conflict in Tigray under the Pretoria peace agreement had failed, accusing the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of obstructing implementation and waging war against the federal government.

"The destructive war launched for the fourth time by the TPLF leadership has once again ended with TPLF's defeat. The people of Tigray must emerge from the cycle of conflict so that they can enjoy the peace that has long eluded them," the statement said.

According to the statement, the decision aims to help the people of Tigray secure their rightful place within the federation, consolidate peace, focus on development, and live in enduring unity with other peoples of Ethiopia.