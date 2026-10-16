Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Affirms Qatar's Continued Support For Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed the State of Qatar's continued support for the Republic of Lebanon and solidarity with the Lebanese people amid the difficult circumstances facing the region, underscoring Qatar's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity, as well as its continued support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and state institutions.

At a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr Nawaf Salam, His Excellency said their discussions addressed ways to strengthen the fraternal relations between the two nations and expand their partnership, particularly within vital sectors, alongside reviewing regional and international developments.

His Excellency said that the directives of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani call for providing Lebanon with support using all available resources to help revitalize its economy, noting that the Lebanese people have long played a fundamental role in economic activity and have been a driver of the region's economy.

He added that the talks addressed the importance of expanding cooperation in energy, investment, development, the economy, and electricity infrastructure for the mutual benefit of Qatar and Lebanon, as well as implementing joint projects that contribute to the region's security, stability, and prosperity.

Regarding the energy sector, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said the discussions covered a project Qatar and Lebanon have explored for years, expressing optimism that it is nearing the implementation phase.

He revealed that QatarEnergy has reached an agreement with TotalEnergies to jointly develop a solar power plant, describing the project as an initial step within a broader energy cooperation framework that both sides have agreed to develop, with the aim of delivering integrated solutions and a major investment project benefiting the Lebanese economy and the participating Qatari companies and entities.

His Excellency added that HH the Amir attaches great importance to advancing joint projects, particularly in development, education, and health, while emphasizing that Qatar's support for Lebanon extends across sectors that strengthen the country's capacity for recovery and revitalization.

His Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar has been, and will remain, a supporter of the Lebanese Armed Forces, a national institution that plays a fundamental role in safeguarding the country's security, unity, and stability, pointing out that his discussions with HE Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal addressed prospects for support and cooperation in the coming period.

His Excellency said the talks also touched on the ongoing escalation in Lebanon, reiterating Qatar's condemnation of Israeli attacks on peacekeeping forces and Israeli violations of Lebanese territory, while stressing the need for all parties to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, for Israel to withdraw from all occupied areas, and for hostilities to end in accordance with existing understandings.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, security, and stability, and its commitment to standing with all segments of the Lebanese people, adding that Qatar continues its efforts through the five-nation group on Lebanon to bolster the country's security and stability and support the Lebanese Armed Forces.

For his part, HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Dr Nawaf Salam highlighted the deep fraternal ties between Lebanon and Qatar, while appreciating Qatar's political, economic, and humanitarian support, particularly its backing for the Lebanese Armed Forces, state institutions, and the national recovery process.

Dr. Salam announced that the Lebanese and Qatari governments are close to reaching a joint project to rehabilitate, develop, and modernize Lebanon's electricity generation infrastructure under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, with the Lebanese treasury bearing no upfront investment costs.

Dr. Nawaf Salam expressed gratitude to HH the Amir, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the government and people of Qatar for their enduring support for Lebanon.

He said this support continues Qatar's historic stance, notably its contribution to reconstruction following the 2006 war and its ongoing role in promoting stability and supporting Lebanese state institutions.

He also voiced appreciation for Qatar's support for Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability, as well as for the Lebanese state's efforts to secure a full Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories and extend its authority across the country through its forces alone.

Dr. Salam said his meetings with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Doha and on the sidelines of international gatherings, most recently in New York last month, addressed efforts to end the war in the region and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in energy, electricity, investment, and reconstruction, in a way that helps displaced people return to their villages and towns and resume their lives and livelihoods.

He explained that, during their latest meeting in New York, the two sides explored a framework agreement for Qatar's contribution to developing Lebanon's energy sector. Since then, government and technical teams have continued their work, moving from considering various options to defining the foundations of a comprehensive, actionable project.

HE the Lebanese Prime Minister reiterated his appreciation to HH the Amir, government, and people of the State of Qatar for their steadfast support for Lebanon, affirming that the Lebanese people deeply value Qatar's contributions over the years, while noting that relations between the two countries are rooted in a longstanding bond of brotherhood, solidarity, and a shared commitment to building a better future for the Arab region based on cooperation, trust, and mutual interests.