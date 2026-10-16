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Minister Of Finance Meets Syrian Counterpart

Minister Of Finance Meets Syrian Counterpart


Date: 2026-10-16 11:03:22

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Mohammad Yisr Barnieh, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand.

The meeting reviewed a range of financial and economic topics, as well as developments in the current regional and international landscape and the challenges associated with them.

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The Peninsula

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