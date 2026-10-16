Qatar Partakes In Singapore International Cyber Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: The State of Qatar, represented by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), participated in the 11th Singapore International Cyber Week, held from 12 to 15 October 2026.

The Qatari delegation was headed by NCSA Director General Ahmed Mohammed Al-Mutawa Al Hammadi, who took part in a high level panel discussion entitled "Algorithms and Alliances: Will AI Take Over Cyber Diplomacy?"

The session explored the challenges facing developing countries amid rapid technological advancements and the role of developed countries in bridging the resulting gaps.

On the sidelines of the event, Al Hammadi visited the INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation and the ASEAN Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence.