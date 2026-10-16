Malaysia Sees Cybercrime Surge As Cases More Than Double In 2025
Kuala Lumpur: Official data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed a surge in cybercrime, with reported cases rising 109.9% 1,486 incidents in 2025, up from 708 cases in 2024.
Losses from cybercrime cases surged to 238 million ringgit (about 58.28 million U.S. dollars) from 33 million ringgit, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.
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