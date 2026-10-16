Got Your Social Security COLA Notice? Check These 5 Numbers Before Filing It Away

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment is officially 3.6%, but that doesn't mean every retiree will see the same increase in their bank account. The Social Security Administration announced the adjustment on October 14, estimating that retirement benefits will rise by approximately $75 per month on average.

However, the percentage increase is only part of the story.

Your personalized Social Security COLA notice, arriving online beginning in late November or by mail in December, will explain what your new benefit looks like after applicable deductions. Before filing that notice away, take a few minutes to review these five numbers, because the difference between your announced raise and your actual deposit could affect your entire 2027 budget.

1. Your New Gross Monthly Social Security Benefit

The first number to examine on your Social Security COLA notice is your updated monthly benefit before deductions. According to the Social Security Administration, the 2027 COLA is 3.6%, bringing the estimated average retired worker's monthly benefit from $2,095 to $2,170. However, those are national averages, and your personal increase depends on your existing benefit and applicable adjustments.

For example, someone receiving $1,800 before deductions might expect an increase of approximately $64.80 based on a straightforward 3.6% calculation, although actual benefit calculations involve rounding rules. Compare your new gross benefit with your previous amount before assuming something is wrong with the final deposit.

2. Your Medicare Part B Premium Deduction

For retirees enrolled in Medicare, the second number deserves particular attention because it can reduce the amount of their Social Security increase that reaches their bank account. Most beneficiaries who receive Social Security have their Medicare Part B premium deducted automatically from their monthly benefit, according to Medicare.

If your Part B premium increases for 2027, part of your COLA may effectively go toward covering that additional expense. Some beneficiaries also pay income-related monthly adjustment amounts, commonly called IRMAA, which can make their Medicare costs higher than the standard premium. Check the deduction listed on your Social Security COLA notice against your previous premium and investigate any unexpected difference rather than assuming the entire 3.6% increase will appear in your deposit.

3. Your Actual Monthly Payment After Deductions

The third number is arguably the most important for everyday budgeting because it represents what you'll actually receive after deductions shown on your notice. Your gross Social Security benefit might increase by $75, but your net payment could rise by less if Medicare premiums or other deductions also increase. Depending on your circumstances, deductions may include Medicare premiums, voluntary federal income tax withholding, or amounts associated with certain benefit adjustments.

Imagine receiving a $75 gross increase while applicable monthly deductions rise by $20, leaving a net increase of approximately $55. Use the actual payment amount on your Social Security COLA notice when updating your household budget rather than planning around the national average increase.

4. Any Additional Withholding or Benefit Reductions

Another important figure to review is any amount being withheld from your Social Security payment for reasons unrelated to the annual COLA. Some beneficiaries choose to have federal income taxes withheld from their monthly payments, while others may have deductions related to benefit overpayments or other legally authorized obligations. If you're still working and haven't reached full retirement age, Social Security's earnings test may also affect how much of your benefit is payable.

The SSA's 2027 COLA fact sheet shows that the annual earnings limit for beneficiaries younger than full retirement age will increase to $25,560 in 2027, with different rules for people reaching full retirement age during the year. Not every adjustment will necessarily appear as a separate line on your COLA notice, so compare your notice with other SSA correspondence and contact the agency if a reduction doesn't make sense.

5. The Date Your New Benefit Takes Effect

The fifth detail to check is when your new benefit amount becomes effective and when you should expect the updated payment. The 3.6% increase begins with Social Security benefits payable in January 2027. Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first increased SSI payment on December 31, 2026, because January 1 is a federal holiday.

Your regular Social Security payment date generally depends on factors including your birth date and when you first began receiving benefits. Reviewing the payment information on your Social Security COLA notice can help you distinguish an actual payment problem from confusion about when the increase begins.

What to Do if Your Numbers Don't Look Right

Finding an unexpected amount on your Social Security COLA notice doesn't automatically mean the agency made a mistake. Medicare deductions, tax withholding, benefit adjustments, and rounding can all help explain why the final payment differs from a simple percentage calculation. Start by comparing your new notice with your most recent benefit statement and any Medicare premium correspondence you've received.

If the difference remains unexplained, contact Social Security through its official website or customer service number rather than relying on unsolicited calls or messages claiming to represent the agency. Keep copies of relevant notices and document any conversations so you have a clear record if further review becomes necessary.

Don't Wait Until January to Review Your Notice

The 2027 Social Security COLA may provide some financial breathing room, but understanding your personal numbers is essential for planning ahead. Beneficiaries with a personal my Social Security account can access COLA notices online beginning in late November, while paper notices are scheduled for December. SSA says beneficiaries who need to create an account and enroll in paperless notices should do so by November 18 to access their notice online during the initial release period. Once your notice becomes available, check your gross benefit, Medicare deduction, net payment, other adjustments, and effective date before making changes to your budget.

Have you ever received a Social Security COLA increase that looked smaller than expected after Medicare premiums or other deductions were taken out? Share your experience in the comments.