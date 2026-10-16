Searching For Medicare Plans? FTC Says Scammers Are Buying Ads That Look Official

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You search Google for Medicare plans, click the first result, and land on a website that looks like it belongs to the federal government. There's an official-looking logo, reassuring language about Medicare coverage, and a phone number promising to help you find the right plan.

But there's one problem: You may not be on a government website at all.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning that scammers and dishonest businesses are purchasing search advertisements designed to resemble legitimate government health insurance websites. With Medicare's annual Open Enrollment Period running from October 15 through December 7, millions of Americans are comparing their coverage options for 2027. Unfortunately, that increased online activity also creates opportunities for criminals looking to steal personal information, collect money, or direct consumers toward misleading health insurance products.

Here's what the FTC wants you to know about Medicare search scams before you click another result.

The First Search Result Isn't Necessarily the Official Website

Many people assume the first result appearing in an online search must be the most reliable source of information. However, search engines frequently display paid advertisements above ordinary search results, meaning placement doesn't necessarily reflect credibility. In a June 2026 consumer warning, the FTC explained how dishonest businesses can purchase prominent advertising positions that direct consumers to misleading websites.

Someone searching for Medicare enrollment assistance could encounter a sponsored result that appears connected to the government but actually leads to a private business or impersonator. Before clicking, look for small labels such as“Sponsored” or“Ad,” and remember that paying for placement doesn't make a website trustworthy.

Scammers Are Copying Government Websites and Logos

One reason Medicare search scams can be difficult to recognize is that fraudulent websites may look surprisingly professional. According to the FTC, impersonators use familiar government terminology, official-looking logos, and web addresses resembling legitimate federal websites to gain consumers' trust. A website might advertise Medicare enrollment assistance while using colors, symbols, or language intended to suggest a government connection.

The FTC warns that these deceptive pages can lead consumers toward questionable coverage products or expose them to medical identity theft. Always examine the complete website address rather than assuming an official-looking design means you're dealing with Medicare.

A Lookalike Website Could Put Your Medicare Number at Risk

The consequences of visiting a fraudulent Medicare website can extend well beyond receiving unwanted sales calls. Criminals may attempt to collect Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, or financial information through forms that appear to be part of enrollment. That information can potentially be used for identity theft, fraudulent medical billing, or other financial schemes.

The FTC specifically warns that people who follow deceptive advertisements may expose themselves to medical identity theft, making these scams particularly concerning for older adults. Never provide sensitive information simply because a website claims it needs your details to check eligibility or unlock special Medicare benefits.

Some Websites May Sell Products That Aren't Real Health Insurance

Not every misleading advertisement leads to someone pretending to be a federal employee, and that distinction matters. Some dishonest businesses advertise products that sound like comprehensive health insurance but actually provide limited discounts or services. The FTC's health insurance scam guidance explains that medical discount plans aren't substitutes for genuine health insurance coverage.

A consumer who mistakenly purchases one of these products could discover that major medical expenses, hospital services, or prescription costs aren't covered as expected. Before enrolling, verify the actual insurance company, review the written benefits and exclusions, and confirm that the plan is a legitimate Medicare coverage

Medicare Is the Safest Starting Point for Comparing Plans

The easiest way to avoid many Medicare search scams is to bypass search advertisements altogether. Instead of searching for a Medicare enrollment website and selecting the first result, type Medicare directly into your browser's address bar. The official Medicare website provides access to the government's Medicare Plan Finder, where beneficiaries can compare available 2027 health and prescription drug plans.

You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to receive assistance directly through the federal program. These options help eliminate the uncertainty of deciding whether an unfamiliar sponsored advertisement is connected to Medicare.

Free, Unbiased Enrollment Help Is Available

Comparing Medicare Advantage plans, prescription drug coverage, premiums, and provider networks can feel overwhelming, especially when several plans appear similar. That confusion can make promises of immediate enrollment assistance particularly attractive to people trying to make an important healthcare decision.

Fortunately, the FTC recommends contacting your State Health Insurance Assistance Program for free, personalized Medicare counseling. SHIP counselors can help beneficiaries understand coverage choices and compare options without the pressure associated with some sales-driven websites. If you're unsure whether an online offer is legitimate, seeking assistance through an established government-supported counseling program can help you avoid costly mistakes.

Watch for Pressure Tactics After You Request Information

A suspicious Medicare advertisement may lead to a website asking visitors to enter their phone numbers before displaying coverage details. Once that information is submitted, consumers could receive calls from sales representatives or potentially dishonest operators pushing them toward particular products.

Medicare has marketing rules governing how health and prescription drug plans and their representatives can contact beneficiaries and advertise coverage. Be cautious if someone claims you must enroll immediately, threatens the loss of existing benefits, or requests financial information before explaining the coverage being offered. Legitimate Medicare plan comparisons should provide enough information for you to evaluate costs, benefits, and restrictions without being rushed into a decision.

Report Suspicious Ads Before Someone Else Gets Tricked

If you encounter a website that appears to impersonate Medicare, you don't have to ignore it and move on. The FTC encourages consumers to report suspected health insurance scams through href="" target="_blank" ft and their state attorney general's office. Suspected Medicare fraud can also be reported directly through Medicare or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.

If you've already shared your Medicare number with a suspicious website, contact Medicare promptly and review your Medicare Summary Notices or plan statements for unfamiliar services or charges. Reporting questionable activity can help authorities identify patterns and potentially protect other beneficiaries from similar Medicare search scams.

One Wrong Click Could Make Medicare Enrollment Much More Expensive

The FTC's warning arrives at a critical time for beneficiaries evaluating their healthcare coverage for 2027. While comparing Medicare plans is an important financial decision, the website you use to begin that process deserves just as much attention as the coverage itself. Remember that a sponsored search result isn't necessarily fraudulent, but its placement doesn't establish that the business is trustworthy or government-affiliated. Taking a few extra seconds to verify website addresses, avoid suspicious advertisements, and use official enrollment resources can reduce your exposure to Medicare search scams.

Have you ever searched for Medicare information online and encountered a website or advertisement that looked official but turned out to be something else? Share your experience in the comments.