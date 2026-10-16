One Medicare Formulary Change Could Raise Your Prescription Costs Next Year

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You haven't changed medications, your doctor hasn't adjusted your prescriptions, and you've been happy with your Medicare coverage all year. So why could the same prescription suddenly cost more when you refill it in January?

The answer may be hiding in your Medicare plan's formulary.

Every year, Medicare prescription drug plans can change which medications they cover, how much beneficiaries pay, and the restrictions attached to certain prescriptions. For retirees managing multiple medications on a fixed income, even one unexpected change can disrupt a carefully planned household budget. With Medicare Open Enrollment running through December 7, now is the time to review your Medicare formulary changes for 2027 before they become expensive surprises.

Your Medication Could Move to a More Expensive Tier

One of the most common ways Medicare formulary changes can affect your wallet involves a medication moving from one pricing tier to another. Medicare Part D plans generally organize covered prescription drugs into tiers, with different copayments or coinsurance requirements depending on the medication. According to Medicare, plans use formularies to identify covered drugs and establish how beneficiaries access them. For example, a medication that previously carried a $10 monthly copayment could cost $45 if it moves to a higher tier, adding a hypothetical $420 to your annual prescription spending. That's why reviewing individual medications matters more than simply comparing plan premiums or assuming last year's coverage will continue unchanged.

A Drug You've Taken for Years Might No Longer Be Covered

Another potentially expensive change occurs when a Medicare prescription drug plan removes a medication from its formulary. Although Part D plans must follow federal coverage requirements, including special protections for certain drug classes, they aren't required to cover every medication on the market. A drug you've taken successfully for several years could therefore be excluded from your plan's standard coverage for 2027, potentially leaving you to request an exception or discuss an alternative with your physician.

Before assuming your existing coverage will continue unchanged, search for every medication by its exact name, strength, and dosage using the Medicare Plan Finder. If comparing multiple plans feels overwhelming, Chapter's licensed Medicare advisors can help you review prescription coverage and evaluate available options at no cost to you.

New Prior Authorization Rules Could Delay Your Refill

Not every Medicare formulary change immediately appears as a higher price at the pharmacy counter. Some plans introduce utilization management requirements, including prior authorization, step therapy, or quantity limits, that can complicate access to medications. Prior authorization means your prescriber may need to demonstrate that a medication meets the plan's coverage requirements before the insurer agrees to pay. Step therapy may require trying another covered medication first, while quantity limits restrict how much medicine the plan covers during a specified period. These rules can create unexpected delays, so reviewing Medicare formulary changes for 2027 means checking coverage restrictions as carefully as copayments and discussing potential problems with your prescriber before January.

The 2027 Part D Spending Cap Doesn't Cover Everything

Medicare beneficiaries will have an annual out-of-pocket threshold of $2,400 for covered Part D drugs in 2027, up from $2,100 in 2026, under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Part D rules. Once beneficiaries reach that threshold through qualifying prescription drug spending, they generally pay nothing for covered Part D medications for the remainder of the calendar year.

However, monthly plan premiums and medications excluded from coverage generally don't count toward that protection. Imagine paying $200 monthly for a medication your plan no longer covers, without obtaining an approved formulary exception; that could mean $2,400 in annual expenses outside the standard Part D protection. Understanding which medications qualify for coverage and how their costs count toward the threshold can help retirees avoid an unpleasant financial surprise.

Your Pharmacy Choice Could Change What You Pay

Even when a medication remains covered at the same formulary tier, the pharmacy you use can affect your prescription costs. Medicare Part D plans establish pharmacy networks, and some offer preferred cost-sharing arrangements that make certain participating pharmacies less expensive than others. A pharmacy that offered favorable pricing in 2026 might not have the same status under your plan's 2027 network.

For example, paying $15 more each month for two prescriptions at a nonpreferred pharmacy could add $360 to your annual expenses. When comparing plans, enter your preferred pharmacy into Medicare's Plan Finder or speak with a Chapter Medicare advisor to review available plans and potential prescription costs before deciding whether switching makes financial sense.

Your Annual Notice of Change Could Reveal the Problem

Medicare Advantage and standalone Part D plans generally send an Annual Notice of Change explaining important coverage adjustments for the upcoming year. According to Medicare, beneficiaries should receive this notice in September so they have time to evaluate changes before Open Enrollment. The document explains changes to premiums, deductibles, benefits, and coverage, but reviewing the complete formulary is still important because the notice may not answer every medication-specific question.

Pay particular attention to expensive brand-name drugs, prescriptions without convenient alternatives, and any medications requiring ongoing authorization. If you've misplaced your notice, contact your plan or review its official documents online rather than waiting until your first pharmacy visit in January.

You Have Options if Your Medication Becomes More Expensive

Discovering an unfavorable formulary change doesn't automatically mean you're stuck paying the higher amount throughout 2027. During Medicare Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can compare available Part D and Medicare Advantage prescription drug coverage and select a plan that better fits their medications and healthcare needs. If a medically necessary prescription isn't covered, you may also be able to request a formulary exception with supporting information from your prescriber. In some circumstances, Medicare's transition fill protections can provide a temporary supply of a medication while coverage issues are addressed, although those protections have eligibility requirements and aren't permanent solutions.

For personalized assistance comparing your options, you can call Chapter at (864) 668-3280

Don't Overlook the Total Cost of Your Medicare Coverage

Prescription expenses are only one part of what retirees should consider when comparing Medicare plans. A plan offering lower drug copayments might have higher monthly premiums, a larger deductible, or different medical provider networks. Imagine saving $25 monthly on prescriptions but paying $35 more each month in premiums, leaving you spending $120 more annually despite the apparent pharmacy savings. That's why comparing estimated annual costs, rather than individual prices, provides a more realistic picture of what coverage could mean for your retirement budget. Before making a decision, consider your prescriptions, preferred pharmacies, medical providers, and anticipated healthcare needs together.

Check Your Prescription List Before December 7

The biggest mistake beneficiaries can make with Medicare formulary changes for 2027 is assuming that keeping the same insurance company guarantees the same prescription coverage. Plans can change covered medications, cost-sharing tiers, pharmacy arrangements, and utilization management requirements from one year to the next. Before the December 7 deadline, make a complete list of your prescriptions, including dosages, quantities, and preferred pharmacies, and compare estimated annual costs across available plans.

You can use the official Medicare Plan Finder or get additional assistance through Chapter's Medicare comparison service, which offers access to licensed advisors who can help evaluate your options. Taking time to review your coverage now could prevent expensive surprises in January and help you protect more of your retirement income.

Have you ever discovered that Medicare stopped covering one of your medications or suddenly increased its cost? Share your experience in the comments.