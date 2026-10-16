Scientists Asked Coffee Drinkers To Quit For 14 Days - Here's What Changed

MENAFN - Saving Advice) What would happen if you gave up your morning coffee for two weeks? Would you sleep better, feel less anxious, or spend your mornings battling headaches and exhaustion?

Scientists recently explored that question, and their findings suggest that quitting coffee can affect much more than your energy levels. In a 2026 study published in Nature Communications, researchers examined what happened when habitual coffee drinkers stopped consuming coffee for 14 days before reintroducing either caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee. The results revealed changes in fatigue, mood, cognitive performance, and the gut microbiome, the collection of microorganisms living in the digestive system.

Here's what scientists discovered about quitting coffee for 14 days, and what the research could mean for your own morning routine.

Researchers Followed Coffee Drinkers Through a Two-Week Break

The study involved 62 healthy adults between the ages of 30 and 50, including 31 regular coffee drinkers and 31 people who didn't habitually drink coffee. Researchers first compared the two groups, examining their gut bacteria, mood, cognitive performance, and several physical health measurements. The regular coffee drinkers were then instructed to avoid coffee and other caffeine sources for 14 days, allowing researchers to observe changes during a withdrawal period.

Afterward, participants resumed drinking either caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee for another 21 days, giving scientists an opportunity to examine the effects of reintroducing coffee. This design helped researchers investigate both the consequences of temporarily stopping coffee and the potential benefits of drinking it again.

Headaches and Drowsiness Were Most Noticeable Early On

Anyone who has skipped their usual morning coffee may recognize the uncomfortable symptoms researchers observed during the withdrawal period. Participants reported increased withdrawal symptoms early in the experiment, including headaches and drowsiness, but those symptoms declined significantly by day four and continued improving afterward. The findings are consistent with established research showing that caffeine withdrawal can temporarily cause headaches, fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

However, the study didn't suggest that every participant experienced severe withdrawal or that symptoms continued throughout the entire two weeks. For people considering quitting coffee for 14 days, the research suggests that the first several days may be the most uncomfortable part of the experiment.

Fatigue Actually Decreased as the Break Continued

One surprising finding involved what happened to participants' energy levels after the initial withdrawal period. Although giving up caffeine can make people feel sluggish at first, researchers observed that self-reported fatigue decreased and energy increased as the 14-day break progressed. That doesn't necessarily mean everyone will become more energetic by eliminating coffee, since sleep habits, caffeine tolerance, and other lifestyle factors can influence the experience.

Still, the results challenge the assumption that habitual coffee drinkers must rely on caffeine indefinitely to maintain normal energy levels. Someone who feels unable to function without several cups each morning might find it worthwhile to discuss their caffeine habits and sleep quality with a healthcare professional.

Some Emotional Reactivity Measures Improved

The researchers also examined psychological characteristics associated with impulsivity and emotional reactions. After participants stopped drinking coffee, scores measuring certain aspects of impulsivity and emotional reactivity were significantly lower than their original baseline measurements. These findings suggest that quitting coffee for 14 days may influence how some habitual coffee drinkers respond to emotions or stressful situations.

However, the study was relatively small, and changes in questionnaire scores don't prove that eliminating coffee will improve everyone's mental health. The results are best understood as preliminary evidence that coffee consumption and withdrawal may influence mood-related processes in ways scientists are still investigating.

Cognitive Performance Changed, but the Explanation Isn't Simple

Researchers measured cognitive performance before and after the coffee withdrawal period to determine whether temporarily avoiding caffeine affected thinking skills. Participants performed better on a test involving attention and mental processing after the two-week break, but the researchers acknowledged that practice effects could explain the improvement. In other words, participants may have scored better simply because they were more familiar with the test the second time they completed it.

This distinction matters because it would be misleading to claim that quitting coffee for 14 days automatically improves memory, concentration, or brain function. The study provides interesting clues about caffeine and cognition, but additional research is needed before drawing stronger conclusions.

Coffee Consumption Was Linked to Differences in Gut Bacteria

One of the study's most interesting findings involved the gut microbiome rather than the brain. At baseline, habitual coffee drinkers had different levels of certain intestinal bacteria compared with people who didn't regularly drink coffee. Researchers also observed changes in microbial composition and related metabolites during the withdrawal and coffee reintroduction phases.

These findings support growing scientific interest in how coffee's many chemical compounds interact with the digestive system, potentially influencing processes beyond simple caffeine stimulation. However, researchers haven't established that every microbiome change observed in the study translates into a meaningful long-term health benefit.

Decaf Coffee Produced Some Interesting Results, Too

After the withdrawal period, researchers divided habitual coffee drinkers into groups receiving caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee for three weeks. Both groups experienced changes in several psychological and microbiome measurements, suggesting that caffeine isn't responsible for every effect associated with coffee consumption. Coffee contains numerous compounds beyond caffeine, including polyphenols, which may interact with gut microorganisms and other biological processes.

This finding is especially relevant for people who enjoy coffee but need to limit caffeine because of sleep problems, sensitivity, or medical advice. Decaffeinated coffee may allow some people to maintain their morning ritual while reducing caffeine exposure, although the study doesn't establish that decaf provides identical health benefits.

A Two-Week Coffee Break Could Save Money, Too

Beyond the potential health effects, quitting coffee for 14 days could reveal how much your morning routine actually costs. Someone buying a $5 coffee five mornings a week spends approximately $1,300 annually, while a two-week break from that habit could save $50. Even brewing coffee at home adds up, particularly if you're purchasing premium beans, flavored creamers, or single-serve pods.

Of course, giving up coffee doesn't guarantee savings if you replace it with expensive energy drinks, specialty teas, or other beverages. For retirees watching their spending, a two-week experiment could be an opportunity to evaluate both caffeine habits and the small daily purchases that quietly affect a monthly budget.

What the Findings Mean for Older Coffee Drinkers

Although the results are intriguing, there is an important limitation for Saving Advice readers over 60. The study involved adults ages 30 to 50, so researchers didn't directly establish whether the same effects would occur in older populations. Older adults may also have medical conditions, medications, or sleep difficulties that influence how their bodies respond to caffeine.

The FDA notes that up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily is generally not associated with dangerous negative effects for most healthy adults, but individual sensitivity varies considerably. If you're considering quitting coffee for 14 days, gradually reducing your intake may help minimize withdrawal symptoms, particularly if you currently drink several cups each day.

Should You Give Up Your Morning Coffee?

The study offers an interesting reminder that coffee's effects on the body are more complicated than simply providing an energy boost. Researchers observed temporary withdrawal symptoms, changes in fatigue and emotional reactivity, and differences in gut microorganisms associated with coffee consumption. However, the findings don't establish that everyone should stop drinking coffee or that a two-week break will automatically improve their health. If coffee isn't interfering with your sleep, causing uncomfortable symptoms, or conflicting with medical advice, there may be no compelling reason to eliminate it entirely.

Have you ever tried quitting coffee for 14 days or longer, and did you notice changes in your energy, sleep, or mood? Share your experience in the comments.