What Age Should Your Financial Plan Assume You'll Die?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A retirement plan that lasts until age 85 may leave a serious gap if you live to 95. Testing a longer lifespan can help reveal financial risks before retirement begins – Shutterstock

Your financial plan needs an age at which you stop earning, spending retirement savings, and paying for life's ordinary surprises. The trouble starts when that age quietly becomes a prediction of your death. Plan for too short a life, and your money could run out while you still need it. Plan for a longer life, and you might save more than necessary or delay spending money you could enjoy today.

A reasonable retirement plan often needs to account for living into your 90s, even if that feels like an awfully long time to keep paying property taxes. The right planning age depends on your health, family history, retirement date, finances, and tolerance for risk. More importantly, it helps to separate the age used to test your finances from the age you personally expect to reach.

The Age You Expect to Reach Is Not Your Planning Age

People naturally picture their futures using familiar reference points. Someone retiring at 65 might expect to live into their early 80s because that age feels realistic for their family or social circle. Unfortunately, a personal expectation does not provide much protection against an unusually long retirement.

Financial planners often stress-test retirement plans against a longer lifespan, commonly age 90, 95, or even 100, depending on the circumstances. These ages do not predict when someone will die. They test whether the money can last if life runs longer than expected. Think about someone who retires at 65 and plans to age 85. That creates a 20-year retirement horizon. If the person reaches 95 instead, the plan must support another decade of living expenses, healthcare costs, housing, and everyday purchases.

Those extra years can change the entire calculation. A portfolio that looks comfortable over 20 years might struggle over 30, especially if investment returns disappoint or expenses rise. Planning for a long life gives retirement savings more room to survive an inconveniently enthusiastic future.

Your Family History Can Help, But It Cannot Set Your Expiration Date

Family history offers useful clues, but it does not hand anyone a reliable personal forecast. Parents and grandparents who lived into their 90s may suggest longevity deserves serious consideration. A family history of serious illness might influence your expectations, too, although it cannot establish how long you will live.

The Social Security Administration offers a life expectancy calculator that estimates average additional years based on your birth date and sex. It provides a starting point, not a personalized medical assessment. The calculator does not account for your individual health, lifestyle, or family history. Those details deserve consideration when you build a financial plan.

There is another wrinkle: an average describes a group, not an individual. If a calculator gives you an average lifespan, that does not mean you should arrange your withdrawals to reach zero at that age. Some people die earlier, while others live much longer. Your plan needs to accommodate that uncertainty rather than pretend it can eliminate it.

A longer planning horizon becomes especially relevant for couples. One spouse might die years before the other, leaving the survivor to manage housing costs, insurance, and daily expenses on a single household income. A retirement plan that works beautifully for two people may look very different after one person dies. Planning for the longer-lived partner can help expose that risk before retirement begins.

The Most Expensive Mistake May Be Spending Too Quickly

Choosing a planning age affects more than the total amount you save. It also influences how much you feel comfortable withdrawing each year. If your plan assumes an unusually short retirement, it might encourage spending that leaves too little money for later decades.

Consider a retiree who has $600,000 in retirement investments and expects those savings to cover expenses beyond Social Security. A simple division might make the balance look generous over 20 years. Yet that calculation ignores investment returns, inflation, taxes, changing expenses, and the possibility of living another decade. The account balance alone cannot tell you what annual withdrawal the household can sustain.

Retirement also rarely follows a neat spending schedule. Travel and hobbies might cost more during the early years, while healthcare, home assistance, or accessibility improvements could demand more money later. Some expenses may shrink, but others can grow. The assumption that older retirees automatically spend much less can leave a plan exposed.

A longer lifespan does not mean everyone must live frugally until age 100. It means the plan should test whether today's spending leaves enough room for tomorrow's needs. A realistic withdrawal strategy can help balance present enjoyment with future security. Nobody wants to postpone every trip until retirement's final chapter, especially when that chapter refuses to reveal its page count.

Build A Plan That Can Survive More Than One Forecast

Rather than betting everything on one age, run your retirement plan through several scenarios. Check what happens if you live to 85, then 95, and finally 100. See how the results change when investment returns fall short of expectations or inflation pushes expenses higher. These comparisons reveal weaknesses that a single optimistic projection might hide.

Also examine the income you can expect throughout retirement. Social Security retirement benefits generally continue for life, while withdrawals from personal savings depend on the assets available. The age at which you claim Social Security affects your monthly benefit, so compare different claiming dates before settling on a strategy. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers guidance on planning when to claim Social Security.

Your household deserves its own stress test, too. Account for a mortgage that might outlast your working years, insurance premiums, potential long-term care needs, and support you may want to give adult children. Then consider whether a surviving spouse could manage those expenses with less income. A spreadsheet cannot predict every future bill, but it can show where a plan has little room for error.

Review those projections whenever circumstances change substantially. A major health development, a change in retirement timing, a new source of income, or a market downturn may alter the outlook. Annual reviews also give you a chance to compare actual spending with your original assumptions. Retirement planning works better as an ongoing process than as a document that gathers dust beside the old tax returns.

Give Your Money A Longer Job Than You Expect To Need

For many households, planning through age 95 offers a sensible starting point, while age 100 provides an additional stress test. Neither age works as a universal rule. Your retirement date, health, financial resources, family circumstances, and access to reliable income all influence the appropriate planning horizon.

The most useful question isn't whether you'll actually reach 95. It's whether your finances can handle that possibility without forcing painful decisions later. A plan that survives several plausible futures gives you more flexibility than one built around a single guess. And if the projections show a shortfall, you still have time to explore changes to your savings, spending, retirement date, or income strategy.

What age does your retirement plan assume you'll reach, and would your savings last if you lived another decade? Share your thoughts in the comments.