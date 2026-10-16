Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 17: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In India, the latest available city-wise rates showed differences in gold and silver prices across major markets. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery should check local rates before visiting a store, as prices can vary depending on the city and jeweller. Gold And Silver Price In India On October 17

City 22kt 24 Kt Silver New Delhi Mumbai Kolkata Bengaluru Chennai Hyderabad

What Should Gold Buyers Keep in Mind?

Gold prices differ between cities because of local taxes, transportation expenses, market conditions and jewellers' pricing practices. The final cost of jewellery may also include making charges and applicable taxes over and above the quoted metal price.

Before making a purchase, buyers should confirm the day's rate with a local jeweller, check the purity of the gold and ask for a detailed bill showing the metal price, making charges and taxes.

Silver buyers should similarly verify the current price per kilogram or gram, depending on the quantity they intend to purchase.

Why Do Gold and Silver Prices Change?

Precious metal prices can be impacted by changes in the US currency, interest rate forecasts, international bullion prices, and geopolitical events. The prices that Indian jewellers charge can also be impacted by shifts in local demand and currency exchange rates.

Both industrial use, such as in electronics and solar technologies, and investment demand have an impact on silver prices. Silver prices may fluctuate differently from gold prices due to these variables.