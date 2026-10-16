Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain May Spoil Fun For THESE Districts Of South Bengal Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal might see scattered rain today on Maha Saptami. The weather office predicts no heavy rain, while North Bengal will stay mostly dry

Today is Maha Saptami. Many people plan to go pandal hopping all day. But rain might spoil everything today. The weather office says that several districts will get rain on Saptami.

The Alipore weather office bulletin states that the sky will remain clear since morning. But people will see partly cloudy skies as the day progresses. Scattered rain might happen today. Districts like Howrah, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas might get rain.

Some areas of South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur have chances of rain today. However, the weather office predicts no heavy rain anywhere today.

Kolkata might get wet this afternoon. People will see a bright and clear sky in the morning, but the weather will change after noon. The sky will remain partly cloudy today. Light rain might happen in some places. The city will record a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius today. But people will feel hot and humid discomfort all day.

North Bengal faces no threat of bad weather today. Some areas of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong might get rain. The sky will remain dry in all other districts.