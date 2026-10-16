Bank Holiday Today, October 17: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, And Other Banks Closed On Saturday, Maha Saptami?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Banks are open in most states today, October 17, 2026, as it is the third Saturday of the month. However, banks in Tripura remain closed on account of Maha Saptami.

Under the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.

There are four Sundays this month, so banks will remain closed on 4, 11, 18, and 24 October. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 10th October (second Saturday) and 24 October (fourth Saturday).

Apart from the second Saturdays and Sundays, banks are scheduled to remain closed for several days in October during the festive season.

RBI holiday calendar for October 2026

October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti): National holiday. Banks across the country will remain closed.

October 10 (Mahalaya Amavasye): Banks will be closed in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

October 17 (Maha Saptami): Banks will remain closed in Agartala.

October 19 (Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Shillong.

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October 20 (Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami): Banks in most major cities will remain closed, except in Gangtok and Imphal.

October 21 (Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 22 & 23 (Durga Puja/Dasain): Banks will remain closed in Gangtok.

October 26 (Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

October 29 (Karva Chauth): Banks in Shimla will remain closed.

October 31 (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday): Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed.

Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.

Banking services that remain open during holidays

Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. Check which services are available on bank holidays:

Online banking services: During bank holidays, online banking services remain available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

UPI: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work around the clock, whether banks are open or not. At times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance, during which the banks will notify you.

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NEFT/RTGS transfer: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.

Credit, debit card: In addition to those options, credit, debit, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.