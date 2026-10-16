CJP Protest: AISA Chief Neha Bora Released From Detention Abhijeet Dipke To Be Produced Before SEM Court

MENAFN - Live Mint) All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday morning, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court, the Delhi Police said.

Both were taken into preventive custody ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march at Connaught Place's Central Park in Delhi on Friday. Bora was detained at Mandi House, while Dipke was detained at Jhandewalan, as they were on their way to Connaught Place, police sources told PTI.

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Bora was released after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, while action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 170 (preventive arrest) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS, police said.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why were Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march?⌵

Delhi Police took them into preventive custody as they were heading to the protest march in Connaught Place. Police said around 150 people were detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

2When was Neha Bora released from detention?⌵

Bora was released early Saturday morning after completing detention-related formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

3What happened to Abhijeet Dipke after his detention?⌵

Police initiated action against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. He was arrested and was to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate court later that day.

4Where were Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke detained?⌵

Bora was detained at Mandi House, while Dipke was detained at Jhandewalan. Both were on their way to Connaught Place.

5Were lawyers allowed to meet Neha Bora while she was detained?⌵

AISA alleged that lawyers who reached RK Puram police station around midnight were initially not allowed to meet her. After her release, Bora said her lawyers eventually met her after they managed to contact her.

Dipke was subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, police sources told PTI.

Lawyers 'not allowed to meet Bora'

AISA claimed that after being detained, Bora was moved from one place to another across Delhi for five hours before being taken to RK Puram police station.

It alleged that lawyers reached RK Puram police station around midnight, but were not allowed to meet Bora.

It further claimed that police had not clarified when she would be released and were refusing to provide her medicines despite knowing she has been unwell for the past few days.

After her release from detention, Bora said, "They (Police) demanded my name, address, and other details. For a long time, they wouldn't even let me speak or consult with a legal advisor (lawyer). Our lawyers spent 5–6 hours trying to reach me; it was only after we managed to call them that they were finally allowed to meet me. These are the kinds of things these people have been doing for a long time."

According to police, around 150 people had been detained to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.

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Earlier, the CJP's planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 was met with heightened police security and strict curbs. According to PTI, more than 7000 people were detained that day, ahead of the protest.

Later Janatar Mantar was denotified as the protest site.