Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, October 17: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint): Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities today, with no revisions announced by oil marketing companies.

The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

While global crude oil prices have fluctuated amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.

Here is a look at the petrol and diesel prices in major metropolitan cities as of October 17:

New Delhi: Petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre. The national capital continues to have relatively lower fuel prices compared to other metros. Mumbai: In the financial capital, petrol is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, and diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre. Chennai: Residents in Chennai are paying ₹107.76 per litre for petrol and ₹99.55 per litre for diesel. Kolkata: Petrol costs ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel costs ₹99.82 per litre. Bengaluru: Petrol is priced at ₹111.68 per litre, and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre. Hyderabad: Petrol costs ₹116.15 per litre, while diesel costs ₹104.23 per litre.

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How are fuel prices determined?

In India, public-sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices daily at 6:00 AM.

The pricing is based on a 15-day rolling average of international benchmark petrol and diesel prices, as well as the foreign exchange rate (rupee-dollar fluctuations).

Global headlines| India's oil and gas imports from US plunged 43% in September Brent oil taps $110 for 1st time since May

Brent oil hit $110 a barrel for the first time since May as prospects for imminent supply relief dwindle, prompting traders to ramp up bets on higher prices ahead of the weekend.

The global benchmark rose 3.7%, notching a second straight weekly gain, as bullish sentiment crystallised in the course of a session punctuated by reports of ongoing conflict in major export centres. Iran-backed Houthi rebels continue to pummel Saudi Arabia with missile and drone strikes, while Russia and Ukraine exchange tit-for-tat attacks on energy infrastructure.

The last time prices reached these levels was almost five months ago, when paralysed global crude and fuel flows spurred a fragile, short-lived agreement that briefly reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

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US President Donald Trump has issued a waiver of sanctions, restrictions, and duties under the Sanctions on Russia and Iran Act, citing national interest.

"I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act," Trump said in an executive order issued on Friday evening.

Trump said he had submitted to Congress a certification that issuing such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States.

(With agency inputs)