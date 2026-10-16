MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Terra Clean Energy to Present at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit

October 16, 2026 5:47 PM EDT | Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2026) - Terra Clean Energy Corp. (" Terra Clean Energy " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC) (OTCQB: TCEFF) (FSE: C9O0) is is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation-only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Monday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Greg Cameron, President and CEO of the Company is scheduled to present during the two-day event. Mr. Cameron will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion.

"I am very excited to present Terra Clean at the upcoming Centurion One Summit," said Mr. Cameron. "I'm looking forward to introducing new investors to the Company and updating current investors on all of our projects, our recently completed private placement financing and our upcoming drill program at our Marysvale Uranium Mines Project."

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: Centurion One Capital - Bahamas Summit

Contact Information

Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer

416-277-6174

Email: ...gy

ABOUT TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States. The Company's strategy is to find and advance late-stage uranium projects to support growing demand for Nuclear Power and secure domestic mineral supply chains.

For further information please visit Terra Clean Energy's website at

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit

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Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.