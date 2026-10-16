Cable Gland Size And Material Selection Supports Reliable Installation In Different Environments

A cable gland Engineers who consider only the cable diameter often discover that the component was dimensionally correct but environmentally unsuitable. A complete selection process evaluates size, thread length, material and environmental rating together.

1. Sizing Dimensions Beyond the Cable Range

Thread Length and Panel Wall Thickness

The thread length determines how securely the gland fastens to the enclosure. Standard metal glands carry an 8 millimeter thread, suitable for thin sheet metal panels common in control cabinets. When the panel wall exceeds this depth, the gland cannot fully engage and may loosen under vibration. The catalog offers extended thread versions: the PG9 L12 version provides 12 millimeters of engagement, and larger sizes such as PG29 L15 and PG48 L18 reach even deeper into thick machine frames and cast enclosures. Metric extended threads follow the same logic, with M16, M18, M20, M22 and M25 available in L12 versions.

Overall Height and Internal Clearance

The assembled height of the gland affects clearance inside the enclosure. The standard PG9 metal gland stands 19 to 21 millimeters tall depending on cable range, while the stainless steel version measures 20 millimeters. In densely packed panels where internal components sit close to the wall, this dimension determines whether the gland interferes with circuit boards or DIN rail components. Nylon Glands

Cable Range Variants for Different Jackets

Each thread size offers multiple internal seal variants to cover different cable diameters. The PG11 size, for instance, is available with ranges from 4 to 8 mm, 5 to 10 mm and 6 to 12 mm. Selecting the variant that centers on the actual cable outer diameter provides the best seal compression and strain relief.

2. Material Grades and Their Environmental Boundaries

HX-NP Series

Nickel-Plated Brass

Handles the majority of industrial environments: IP68 at 10 bar, static temperature range of −40 to 100°C with short-term tolerance to 120°C. Suits indoor panels, machine tools and sheltered outdoor enclosures with moderate corrosion exposure.

HX-SS Series

316 Stainless Steel

In 304 or 316L stainless steel for salt spray, coastal air and chemical atmospheres. The 316L grade resists pitting and crevice corrosion in chloride environments - the choice for offshore platforms, desalination plants and food washdown zones.

HX-NL Series

Nylon for Insulation & Cost

Natural electrical insulation, light weight and corrosion-free operation in dry indoor environments. IP68 with EPDM seals, but nylon expands more under thermal cycling - not for permanent outdoor exposure with significant day-night swings.

HX-NG / HX-NGS Series

High-Temperature Metal

Extends the operating range to −60 to 250°C for furnace, oven and heat treatment applications. Note: the high-temperature PG11S carries an 18.5 mm thread OD, slightly different from the standard 18.6 mm - verify the panel hole when switching series.

3. Scenario-Based Selection Examples

Indoor Dry Factory

Nickel-plated brass PG9 standard with a 4–8 mm seal and 8 mm thread is sufficient.

Coastal Solar Inverter Station

The same PG9 size specified in 316 stainless steel to resist salt spray.

Furnace Control Panel (>120°C)

The high-temperature HX-NGS series replaces the standard brass body.

Thick Machine Base (15 mm Wall)

The extended PG29 L15 thread version ensures full engagement regardless of material.

FAQ

Q: When should I choose the extended thread length version?

Choose extended threads when the panel wall is thicker than the standard thread length, typically above 8 millimeters, or when the gland mounts into an internally threaded port requiring deeper engagement.

Q: Is nylon suitable for outdoor installations?

Nylon works for sheltered outdoor use but expands and contracts significantly with temperature, gradually loosening seals. For permanent exposed outdoor installations, metal or stainless steel is the more reliable choice.

Q: Why does the high-temperature PG11S have a different thread diameter?

The high-temperature series uses a modified body design, giving the PG11S an 18.5 mm thread OD versus the standard 18.6 mm. Always verify the panel hole against the specific series drawing.

Conclusion: Match Size, Thread and Material Together

Matching gland size, thread length and material grade to the installation environment prevents both dimensional and environmental failures. Evaluate cable outer diameter, panel wall thickness, temperature range, corrosion exposure and internal clearance together rather than in isolation. Send your project conditions to our engineering team for a complete size and material recommendation.

About Us

Founded in 2006, Zhejiang Hongxiang Connector Co., Ltd. is rooted in Yueqing, Zhejiang - a national hub for precision electrical manufacturing in China. After nearly two decades of dedicated development, the company has evolved into a large modern industrial connectivity solutions provider integrating R&D and design, large-scale intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and one-stop services.