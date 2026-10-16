Next-Gen Silicone Baby Feeding Sets: The Ultimate Sourcing Guide For Global Brands And Wholesalers

Meeting the Demand for Safe, Baby-Led Weaning (BLW) Solutions

Modern parents are shifting away from traditional plastics toward eco-friendly, durable materials. This comprehensive wholesale silicone baby feeding set is designed as an all-in-one solution to streamline the transition to solid foods (Baby-Led Weaning).

The premium 6-piece set includes:



3-Compartment Divided Suction Plate: Perfect for portion control and preventing food from mixing. The powerful suction base ensures the plate stays firmly attached to highchairs, minimizing spills.

Multi-Functional Transition Cup: Equipped with dual ergonomic handles for tiny hands, featuring two interchangeable lids-a spill-proof spouted sippy lid and a flexible straw lid to grow with the toddler.

Ergonomic Silicone Spoon & Fork Set: Gentle on tender gums, featuring sturdy yet flexible handles designed to promote self-feeding motor skills. Adjustable Waterproof Bib: Features a deep, sturdy food-catcher pocket to collect crumbs and liquids, with an adjustable neck strap for long-term use.

Uncompromised Quality & Global Compliance

For B2B buyers, product safety and certification are non-negotiable. [Your Company Name] ensures the highest manufacturing standards across its entire production line.

"We understand that our B2B partners stake their brand reputation on product safety," said [Name/Title], Director of Product Development at [Your Company Name]. "That is why our entire silicone tableware line undergoes stringent third-party testing. We offer full compliance transparency so our clients can import with total peace of mind."

Key Manufacturing Specifications:



Material: 100% Food-Grade Silicone, completely BPA-free, PVC-free, Phthalate-free, and Lead-free.

Certifications: Fully compliant with FDA, LFGB, and CE standards. Durability: Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. Capable of withstanding temperatures from -40°C to 220°C without warping or leaching chemicals.

Tailored OEM/ODM Services for Private Labels

As a premier silicone baby tableware manufacturer, [Your Company Name] offers robust OEM and ODM solutions to help brands differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace. Global sourcing agents and e-commerce sellers can leverage flexible customization options, including:



Custom Color Matching: Pantone color customization to match specific brand aesthetics.

Logo & Branding: High-precision laser engraving or silk-screen logo printing directly on the silicone surfaces.

Bespoke Packaging: Eco-friendly kraft boxes, color gift boxes, or custom polybags tailored for Amazon FBA or retail shelves. Low MOQ Options: Flexible Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs) designed to support growing brands and startups.

About Us

Established in 2003, Shenzhen Ketaili Technology Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer specializing in high-quality silicone products. Located in Pinghu Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen, our facility spans over 5,000 square meters and is operated by a dedicated team of nearly 100 skilled professionals.