Decorative MgO Board or an Unfinished Wall Board: How to Compare

Compare decorative MgO board with an unfinished Wall Board by deciding where the decorative surface will enter the project. A board with a decorative face brings the material and visual selection into one enquiry. An unfinished board leaves more of the final appearance to a later finishing package. The better route depends on the finish, interfaces and work sequence your interior project needs.

Senchen's Decorative Magnesium Oxide Board for Interior Walls combines high-purity magnesium oxide (MGO), magnesium chloride, and a blend of natural minerals. It forms a dense, rigid board that serves as both a structural base and a decorative surface. Here, the board base and decorative face belong to the product; the project still defines its support, connections and adjacent finishes. The board description does not establish structural design capacity for a wall assembly.

Choose when the appearance should be fixed

The decorative-board route is worth evaluating when the buyer wants to review the board face while selecting the underlying board item. The physical sample connects the visible finish with the material being ordered, so the designer and purchaser can refer to the same object.

This is useful for interior work where an approved appearance must travel from design review to quotation and receiving. Ask which finish options apply to the proposed item and use an identified sample for the visual decision. Do not assume a product photograph is a complete current finish catalogue.

An unfinished board route suits a project that intends to develop its appearance through a separate finishing package. In that case, board selection and finish selection remain linked decisions, but they may be bought and scheduled separately. Compare the MgO board family using the finishing team's substrate requirements.

Compare the board and face as one item

The combined base and decorative surface give a sample review two jobs: recognise the board form and assess the visible face. Review the face, edge and intended orientation together. An attractive small swatch may leave the full-board layout or edge appearance unresolved.

For a repeated interior layout, identify how sheets will align with openings, corners and adjoining finishes. Specify dimensions and thickness for the quoted item instead of inferring them from the finish sample. Keep the sample identifier and item configuration together when requesting a price.

The decorative face changes the procurement discussion, but it does not by itself establish an installation shortcut, fewer trades or a finished-wall performance result. Compare the actual proposed work packages before assigning schedule or cost advantages.

Official product reference for the material and buyer decision discussed in this section the route to the finishing workflow