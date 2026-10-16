Decorative Mgo Board And Unfinished Wall Board Offer Different Finishing Options
|Decision
|Decorative Mgo Board route
|Unfinished-board route
|Visual selection
|Review the proposed decorative face with the board item
|Review the board with the separately proposed finish
|Sample approval
|Identify face, board configuration and edge appearance together
|Coordinate substrate sample and finish trial
|Layout
|Relate the visible face to sheet joints and openings
|Relate sheet layout to the planned finishing method
|Procurement
|Keep finish identity attached to the board quotation
|Define responsibilities for board and finishing package
|Changed appearance
|Recheck the quoted face and sample
|Recheck the finish and substrate relationship
Use this comparison to decide where coordination effort belongs. If the design depends on an appearance created after installation, do not assume a supplied decorative face solves that requirement. Send the intended look and installation context to discuss a tailored board or finish option.
Review interfaces before the final decision
Check the support, joint treatment, corners, penetrations and transitions to adjacent finishes with the project team. Obtain installation instructions for the quoted board and proposed build-up. A decorative surface does not eliminate those interfaces.
Where the project requires documented fire, moisture or surface performance, request applicable evidence for the item or assembly. Separate the visual acceptance from the technical acceptance so a finish preference does not silently approve unrelated properties.
For either route, use receiving criteria that preserve the approved reference: product identification, face condition, edge condition and the quotation revision. Packaging requirements should follow the actual board and delivery plan rather than an assumed pack count.
Official product reference for the material and buyer decision discussed in this section a comparison using your interior brief
Send the application, target appearance, reference sample or images, dimensions, thickness, layout, support, adjacent finishes, quantity and destination. State whether you want the decorative appearance supplied with the board or produced by a later finishing package.
Discuss a Decorative Board Option and request the applicable sample and item configuration. If the proposed appearance or format differs from the design, include that difference in a customised solution enquiry.
Frequently asked questionsWhen is decorative MgO board worth comparing with unfinished board?
Evaluate it when the project wants to select the board and decorative face together. Compare that route with the separate finishing package required for an unfinished board.
Does a decorative face establish the whole wall system?
The board includes its base and decorative surface. Support, connections, joints, adjacent finishes and assembly requirements remain project decisions.
What should a finish sample approval identify?
Identify the face, sample reference, board configuration and intended orientation, then connect them to the quotation and full-board layout.
About Us
Senchen (Tianjin) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer with a profound presence in the building materials sector, specializing in magnesium oxide (MGO) boards, calcium silicate boards, cement fiber boards, glass wool, and rock wool.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment