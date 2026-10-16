Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Decorative Mgo Board And Unfinished Wall Board Offer Different Finishing Options


Date: 2026-10-16 10:02:27

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tianjin, China - October 16, 2026

Decorative MgO Board or an Unfinished Wall Board: How to Compare

Compare decorative MgO board with an unfinished Wall Board by deciding where the decorative surface will enter the project. A board with a decorative face brings the material and visual selection into one enquiry. An unfinished board leaves more of the final appearance to a later finishing package. The better route depends on the finish, interfaces and work sequence your interior project needs.

Senchen's Decorative Magnesium Oxide Board for Interior Walls combines high-purity magnesium oxide (MGO), magnesium chloride, and a blend of natural minerals. It forms a dense, rigid board that serves as both a structural base and a decorative surface. Here, the board base and decorative face belong to the product; the project still defines its support, connections and adjacent finishes. The board description does not establish structural design capacity for a wall assembly.

Choose when the appearance should be fixed

The decorative-board route is worth evaluating when the buyer wants to review the board face while selecting the underlying board item. The physical sample connects the visible finish with the material being ordered, so the designer and purchaser can refer to the same object.

This is useful for interior work where an approved appearance must travel from design review to quotation and receiving. Ask which finish options apply to the proposed item and use an identified sample for the visual decision. Do not assume a product photograph is a complete current finish catalogue.

An unfinished board route suits a project that intends to develop its appearance through a separate finishing package. In that case, board selection and finish selection remain linked decisions, but they may be bought and scheduled separately. Compare the MgO board family using the finishing team's substrate requirements.

Compare the board and face as one item

The combined base and decorative surface give a sample review two jobs: recognise the board form and assess the visible face. Review the face, edge and intended orientation together. An attractive small swatch may leave the full-board layout or edge appearance unresolved.

For a repeated interior layout, identify how sheets will align with openings, corners and adjoining finishes. Specify dimensions and thickness for the quoted item instead of inferring them from the finish sample. Keep the sample identifier and item configuration together when requesting a price.

The decorative face changes the procurement discussion, but it does not by itself establish an installation shortcut, fewer trades or a finished-wall performance result. Compare the actual proposed work packages before assigning schedule or cost advantages.

Official product reference for the material and buyer decision discussed in this section the route to the finishing workflow

DecisionDecorative Mgo Board routeUnfinished-board route
Visual selection Review the proposed decorative face with the board item Review the board with the separately proposed finish
Sample approval Identify face, board configuration and edge appearance together Coordinate substrate sample and finish trial
Layout Relate the visible face to sheet joints and openings Relate sheet layout to the planned finishing method
Procurement Keep finish identity attached to the board quotation Define responsibilities for board and finishing package
Changed appearance Recheck the quoted face and sample Recheck the finish and substrate relationship

Use this comparison to decide where coordination effort belongs. If the design depends on an appearance created after installation, do not assume a supplied decorative face solves that requirement. Send the intended look and installation context to discuss a tailored board or finish option.

Review interfaces before the final decision

Check the support, joint treatment, corners, penetrations and transitions to adjacent finishes with the project team. Obtain installation instructions for the quoted board and proposed build-up. A decorative surface does not eliminate those interfaces.

Where the project requires documented fire, moisture or surface performance, request applicable evidence for the item or assembly. Separate the visual acceptance from the technical acceptance so a finish preference does not silently approve unrelated properties.

For either route, use receiving criteria that preserve the approved reference: product identification, face condition, edge condition and the quotation revision. Packaging requirements should follow the actual board and delivery plan rather than an assumed pack count.

Official product reference for the material and buyer decision discussed in this section a comparison using your interior brief

Send the application, target appearance, reference sample or images, dimensions, thickness, layout, support, adjacent finishes, quantity and destination. State whether you want the decorative appearance supplied with the board or produced by a later finishing package.

Discuss a Decorative Board Option and request the applicable sample and item configuration. If the proposed appearance or format differs from the design, include that difference in a customised solution enquiry.

Frequently asked questionsWhen is decorative MgO board worth comparing with unfinished board?

Evaluate it when the project wants to select the board and decorative face together. Compare that route with the separate finishing package required for an unfinished board.

Does a decorative face establish the whole wall system?

The board includes its base and decorative surface. Support, connections, joints, adjacent finishes and assembly requirements remain project decisions.

What should a finish sample approval identify?

Identify the face, sample reference, board configuration and intended orientation, then connect them to the quotation and full-board layout.

About Us

Senchen (Tianjin) Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer with a profound presence in the building materials sector, specializing in magnesium oxide (MGO) boards, calcium silicate boards, cement fiber boards, glass wool, and rock wool.

MENAFN16102026003238003268ID1111822418


GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search